Kingdom Come winning his latest start at Kempton
Victoria Cup preview: Kingdom Come 6/1 favourite

By David Ord
17:18 · MON May 08, 2023

Kingdom Come is 6/1 favourite with Paddy Power for Saturday’s Victoria Cup at Ascot.

Clive Cox’s charge has progressed with every start and won his last three outings at Kempton this winter and spring after missing all of last season.

Last year’s winner and fourth, Vafortino and Fresh, are next in at 10/1 alongside William Haggas’ Montassib and Lincoln third Baradar.

River Nymph, second in the 2022 renewal for Cox is a 14/1 chance with runner-up Accidental Agent 33/1.

Haggas has another leading fancy in the shape of Khanjar (12/1) the same price as First Folio for the James Ferguson team.

