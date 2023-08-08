Via Sistina to seek Romanet riches at Deauville

Hugely impressive on her seasonal debut in the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket, George Boughey’s filly subsequently struck gold at the top table in the Pretty Polly Stakes in Ireland.

She was beaten into third when a hot favourite to double her top-level tally in the Falmouth Stakes back on home soil last month and having sidestepped last week’s Nassau at Goodwood, she is being readied for a trip across the Channel.

Boughey said: “Via Sistina is in great shape. It was a little frustrating watching the Nassau without having her in it in that (soft) ground, but it was never really the plan after we went to the Falmouth and she’s getting ready to run in the Romanet at Deauville on August 20.

“She’d had two quick runs and we’ve got to pick our battles – you can’t run in every race – and it’s been the plan to run in the Romanet for a long time should the ground be right for her.

“It’s the last four-year-old and above fillies only race for her this year and we’re very pleased with her. She worked yesterday (Monday) morning, Jamie Spencer sat on her and was very happy.”

Having come up short over a mile in the Falmouth, Via Sistina will return to a mile and a quarter at Deauville and looks set to stick to longer distances for the rest of the campaign.

“We wanted to experiment over the mile in the Falmouth, but she was tapped for toe and we’ll go back up in trip,” Boughey added.

“She’s entered in the 10-furlong (Champion Stakes) and the 12-furlong race (Fillies & Mares Stakes) on Champions Day at Ascot and she’ll be in the Prix de l’Opera over 10 (furlongs) on Arc day.”

More immediately the Newmarket handler is hoping to run his high-class juvenile filly Soprano on the July course in this weekend’s Molson Coors Sweet Solera Stakes.

Third in the Albany Stakes over six furlongs at Royal Ascot, the daughter of Starspangledbanner occupied the same finishing position when a hot favourite to successfully step up to seven in the Star Stakes at Sandown a fortnight ago.

Despite that reverse, Boughey is keen to give his younger star another chance over the longer trip in Saturday’s Group Three feature if conditions are deemed suitable.

He said: “The ground is a bit of a question mark and has been for a while, but it’s been dry in Newmarket the last few days and if it stays that way she will certainly be turning up on Saturday.

“She worked very well this morning and it’s all systems go really.”