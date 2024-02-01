‘Very sore’ Royale Pagaille could miss rest of season

The 10-year-old holds an entry for the Gold Cup, as well as being seen as a potential Grand National candidate, and after a career-best performance to win the Betfair Chase in November, he was out to cement his claims for the blue riband at Prestbury Park last Saturday.

However, dreams of a fourth shot at the Cheltenham Festival’s main prize now appear to be on hold after his Trials Day fall, which came when staying on strongly in the hands of Charlie Deutsch, with Williams suggesting his recovery time will keep him off the track for the rest of the current campaign.

“I don’t know for sure, but he is still very sore,” said Williams.

“He should be all right, but it is going to need a bit of time and I’m not sure if we will see him out again this season. It’s a big shame.”