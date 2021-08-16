"As likely a Derby winner as has been seen out so far". Check out Timeform's report on the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Vertem Futurity Trophy report A record-equalling tenth win for Aidan O'Brien in a race with a rich history of producing Classic winners and Luxembourg looks a worthy successor to some of his stable's previous winners, even if the bare form on the day can't be rated too highly, with the next wave of finishers in a heap behind a winner who asserted with no small degree of comfort. LUXEMBOURG (IRE) maintained his unbeaten record, not needing to improve but essentially a ready winner, getting to the front easily and doing no more than required once there, behind only Native Trail among the season's juveniles and as likely a Derby winner as has been seen out so far (sure to be suited by middle distances), though the Guineas could be on the agenda first, and his stable's last 2 winners of this (Magna Grecia and Saxon Warrior) have landed that Classic; mid-division, good headway over 2f out, led approaching final 1f, in command after, ridden out.

SISSOKO (IRE) has come a long way in little time, running a fine race to place in a Group 1 just 9 days on from his maiden win and less than a month after his debut; close up, challenged over 2f out, no match for winner but kept on the edge second; it's easy to see him doing better still and he's sure to be suited by at least 1¼m as a 3-y-o. BAYSIDE BOY (IRE) ran another sound race at the top level, a bit better than the result considering he didn't have the clearest run through; dwelt, held up, short of room over 2f out, headway over 1f out, chased leaders final 1f, kept on, seeing out the longer trip well; he'll stay 1¼m.

HANNIBAL BARCA (IRE) has had his Salisbury win well franked and was much improved to make the frame up in grade, starting his effort from last and sticking at it; in rear, headway 2f out, kept on; a long-striding galloper, he'll stay at least 1¼m and has the makings of an even better 3-y-o. IMPERIAL FIGHTER (IRE) ran as well as he had when second in the Autumn Stakes, having his chance and needing no excuses; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, kept on. MCTIGUE (IRE) after 11 weeks off, wasn't up to this better company; bumped start, close up, ridden over 2f out, lost place. BULLET FORCE (IRE) was out of depth; mid-division, left behind under 2f out. ROYAL PATRONAGE (FR) on softer ground than previously, dropped away as if amiss and was later said to have been struck into; led until under 2f out, weakened final 1f; this doesn't undo the good work he's done this season and he's got the scope to train on, plus enough stamina in his pedigree to think 1¼m+ will be no problem. FREE VIDEO REPLAY: