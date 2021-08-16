Sporting Life
Luxembourg underlines his Derby credentials at Doncaster
Luxembourg underlines his Derby credentials at Doncaster

Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes report: Luxembourg looks Derby material

By Timeform
11:41 · MON October 25, 2021

"As likely a Derby winner as has been seen out so far". Check out Timeform's report on the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster.

Vertem Futurity Trophy report

A record-equalling tenth win for Aidan O'Brien in a race with a rich history of producing Classic winners and Luxembourg looks a worthy successor to some of his stable's previous winners, even if the bare form on the day can't be rated too highly, with the next wave of finishers in a heap behind a winner who asserted with no small degree of comfort.

LUXEMBOURG (IRE) maintained his unbeaten record, not needing to improve but essentially a ready winner, getting to the front easily and doing no more than required once there, behind only Native Trail among the season's juveniles and as likely a Derby winner as has been seen out so far (sure to be suited by middle distances), though the Guineas could be on the agenda first, and his stable's last 2 winners of this (Magna Grecia and Saxon Warrior) have landed that Classic; mid-division, good headway over 2f out, led approaching final 1f, in command after, ridden out.

SISSOKO (IRE) has come a long way in little time, running a fine race to place in a Group 1 just 9 days on from his maiden win and less than a month after his debut; close up, challenged over 2f out, no match for winner but kept on the edge second; it's easy to see him doing better still and he's sure to be suited by at least 1¼m as a 3-y-o.

BAYSIDE BOY (IRE) ran another sound race at the top level, a bit better than the result considering he didn't have the clearest run through; dwelt, held up, short of room over 2f out, headway over 1f out, chased leaders final 1f, kept on, seeing out the longer trip well; he'll stay 1¼m.

Timeform Horses To Follow

HANNIBAL BARCA (IRE) has had his Salisbury win well franked and was much improved to make the frame up in grade, starting his effort from last and sticking at it; in rear, headway 2f out, kept on; a long-striding galloper, he'll stay at least 1¼m and has the makings of an even better 3-y-o.

IMPERIAL FIGHTER (IRE) ran as well as he had when second in the Autumn Stakes, having his chance and needing no excuses; in touch, pushed along over 2f out, kept on.

MCTIGUE (IRE) after 11 weeks off, wasn't up to this better company; bumped start, close up, ridden over 2f out, lost place.

BULLET FORCE (IRE) was out of depth; mid-division, left behind under 2f out.

ROYAL PATRONAGE (FR) on softer ground than previously, dropped away as if amiss and was later said to have been struck into; led until under 2f out, weakened final 1f; this doesn't undo the good work he's done this season and he's got the scope to train on, plus enough stamina in his pedigree to think 1¼m+ will be no problem.

