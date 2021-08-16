Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Vertem Futurity including Aidan O'Brien on Luxembourg.

Vertem Futurity - What the trainers say Luxembourg bids to follow in some illustrious hoofprints with victory in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. Aidan O’Brien has saddled nine previous winners of the final Group One of the British Flat season – one short of the record by the late, great Sir Henry Cecil. Among that number are a pair of Derby winners in High Chaparral and Luxembourg’s sire Camelot, a St Leger hero in Brian Boru and two subsequent 2000 Guineas winners in Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia. Throw multiple Group One winner St Nicholas Abbey into the mix, and the roll of honour for Saturday’s Town Moor contest reads like a ‘who’s who’ of former Ballydoyle superstars.

Luxembourg has certainly looked the part in his two starts so far – impressing on his racecourse debut at Killarney before continuing O’Brien’s domination of the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh. Saratoga Springs, St Nicholas Abbey and Saxon Warrior all won the same Group Two before triumphing at Doncaster – and O’Brien hopes his latest star juvenile can follow suit. “We’re looking forward to running Luxembourg – he seems in good form,” he said. “He won nicely first time and then he won nicely last time at the Curragh. Everything has gone well since then. He quickens up well, has a lot of class and travels well – and in his two runs so far, he showed a good turn of foot.” One of the big dangers to Luxembourg is Royal Patronage, who has won his last three starts for Mark Johnston and Highclere Thoroughbred Racing. The Wootton Bassett colt finished strongly to deny subsequent Autumn Stakes scorer Coroebus when completing his hat-trick in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket, earning him a step up to the top level. Highclere’s managing director Harry Herbert said: “Any time you chuck your hat into the Group One ring you know you’re going to have to run like the wind, but he deserves to be there. “He’s improved with every run, and I’m sure he’s not stopped improving, so we’re very excited and we hope he can be very competitive “He’s in very good form, and in time we hope he’ll step up beyond a mile. But he’s not short of speed either, as we saw in the Royal Lodge.”