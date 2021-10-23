He went to the Beresford off the back of that win and was given a very confident ride by Seamie Heffernan. Held up dead last in a race that they didn't appear to go a great gallop, he was in no rush to get involved until shortly after the two furlong pole and his partner quickened up well to win impressively.

Was a very impressive winner on debut beating a winner in Killarney in very good style. Despite a slow start he finished off strongly and to win like he did on his first start at that track marked him out as being very promising.

My Racing TV colleague Gary O'Brien remarked he reminded him of St Nicholas Abbey with the way he did it, that sharp turn of foot was so eyecatching. He was a little green when first asked to pick up but the way he put distance between himself and his rivals, with ears pricked, looked telling.

From a form perspective you can pick holes in the race. How good was the opposition? Well Tuwaig, the horse he beat on debut was third. He beat him two lengths more here but it might have been a case of style over substance.

Physically beforehand I thought he looked very unfurnished so to be doing what he is at the moment is very encouraging. There should be plenty more to come next year.

He stepped up markedly on a promising debut when winning over nine furlongs at the Curragh last time. It was a strongly-run race with the experienced favourite Sun King making it a real test from the front.

He had the field spreadeagled from an early stage with the winner the only one able to travel with him before surging clear inside the final furlong. He looked like a horse who would keep improving.

The level of form is hard to gauge but they took no prisoners and he'll have learned plenty from it. He's an interesting outsider who could well win nice races next year- but over further than a mile. Maybe the soft ground at Doncaster will help to negate the drop in trip though?