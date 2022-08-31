Her next outing will involve a step up in trip in either the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy at Longchamp on September 11, with both races run over the Arc trip of a mile and a half.

Her first run for Graffard was in the Prix Jean Romanet at Deauville, a Group One 10-furlong event in which she finished last of a field of seven under Frankie Dettori.

The mare was previously trained in Australia by Chris Waller, winning the 2021 Melbourne Cup alongside 10 other Group One races on home turf. In May the seven-year-old was moved to the Chantilly base of Francis-Henri Graffard, with her owners citing the possibility of running her in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as one of the reasons behind the hemisphere change.

“She has come on a lot from the race,” Graffard said. “She will run next weekend at Longchamp, either in the Prix Vermeille or the Prix Foy. She will come on a lot, she will be better over an extra two furlongs and on softer ground.”

Though the Arc was pencilled in as a target when Verry Elleegant moved to Europe, the horse is not among the entries at present and will need to be supplemented on September 28 if she is to run. Of that possibility the trainer added: “We will run next weekend and then we will see what to do.”

Another horse set to head to the Arc trials next weekend is L’Astronome, last seen finishing fifth behind Onesto in the Grand Prix de Paris at the same track in July.

Prior to that the Frankel colt, who does hold an Arc entry, was the winner of three successive races in the earlier part of the season – completing the hat-trick with a Group Two victory in the Prix Hocquart.

“He’s in very good form, he’s going to run in the Prix Niel,” Graffard said of the chestnut. “I’m very pleased with him. I was disappointed with his run in the Grand Prix de Paris, but the horse wasn’t in a good mood that day. Hopefully he can run well at Longchamp and then we will see what is next.”