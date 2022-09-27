Sporting Life
Verry Elleegant has the measure of Addeybb
Verry Elleegant - needs two to come out

Verry Elleegant needs two more to come out of Arc

By Sporting Life
15:15 · TUE September 27, 2022

The entries for Sunday's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe were reduced to 24 on Tuesday.

Along with Adayar, the Ger Lyons-trained Thunder Kiss and Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney were taken out on.

Verry Elleegant is expected to be supplemented on Wednesday at a cost of €120,000 but only 20 horses are guaranteed a run, with the Australian star currently number 22 on France Galop’s elimination order.

