Vauban sold to remain in Australia after being sold for A$2 million

Vauban is set to remain in Australia having been purchased by Australian Bloodstock in partnership with Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott.

A three-time Grade One winner over obstacles a couple of years ago, including a Cheltenham Festival success in the Triumph Hurdle, the six-year-old reverted to the Flat last season and landed the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot and the Group Three Ballyroan Stakes at Naas. He disappointed as favourite for last year’s Melbourne Cup, but having returned to form this term with a Group Two victory in the Lonsdale Cup before chasing home star stayer Kyprios in the Irish St Leger, hopes were high ahead of his return to Flemington earlier this month. However, he was again well beaten, this time finishing 11th under William Buick. Mullins recently suggested Vauban could develop into a Stayers’ Hurdle contender, but it has now emerged he will remain in the southern hemisphere to be trained by Waterhouse and Bott, with a third crack at the ‘race that stops the nation’ on the cards.

