Roger Varian hoping Royal Champion can stake Derby claims in Dante at York

It's been a superb spring period for trainer Roger Varian so far, with three-year-old colts El Drama and Third Realm winning Classic trials at Chester and Lingfield, and he's hoping it could get even better at York this week.

The Newmarket trainer is preparing to saddle Royal Champion in Thursday's Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes on the Knavesmire, and could hardly be in a better position to judge his claims having sent out the winners of the Dee Stakes at Chester in midweek, and the Novibet Derby Trial Stakes at Lingfield on Saturday. Like El Drama and Third Realm - respective winners of the two Listed races during the past week - Royal Champion is owned by the stable's principal backer Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, and is reported to have come forward physically from his seasonal reappearance run at Newmarket last month. Sent off 2/1 favourite for the Feilden Stakes, having won his sole start at two on the Rowley Mile in late-September, the son of Shamardal could manage only third behind Godolphin pair Highland Avenue and Secret Protector, the latter having gone on to be second behind the well-touted Derby hope Mohaafeth at HQ earlier this month.

Feilden fourth and fifth, Youth Spirit and Fancy Man, were first and third subsequently in the Group Three Chester Vase on Wednesday, no doubt giving connections of Royal Champion a boost ahead of the Dante. Varian said on Luck on Sunday on Racing TV: “We’ll see how he goes in the Dante, he is a horse we think very highly of and I don’t think I’ve ever made a secret of that. “We were satisfied without being thrilled with his reappearance run in the Feilden Stakes but he looks to have come on from that in his work at home, he looks in great nick, and we’re very much looking forward to running him at York next week." Royal Champion is a general 50/1 chance for the Cazoo Derby, a market generally still headed by High Definition, who is also pencilled in for the Dante at York having been ruled out of alternative engagements at Lingfield and Leopardstown over the weekend.