Derby plans on track for Roger Varian trial winners

Third Realm is on target for Epsom on June 5 after winning the Lingfield Derby Trial, while Dee Stakes scorer El Drama will head to Chantilly for the Prix du Jockey Club the following day.

Varian gave a positive update on his Classic-chasing pair.

“We’re very pleased with Third Realm,” said the Newmarket handler.

“He hasn’t put a foot wrong since Lingfield so he’s on course for the Derby and we hope he trains smoothly over the next fortnight or so.

“El Drama is on target for the French Derby. That has been the plan since Chester and remains the plan.

“We’re very happy with him as well.”

Varian introduced a potentially exciting three-year-old colt in Bashosh at Leicester on Monday evening.

The full-brother to Group One winner Nezwaah looked a bright prospect when pulling away in the closing stages to beat Thaler by four lengths in a seven-furlong maiden, with the third horse 16 lengths further away.

“He won nicely and we were very impressed,” said Varian.

“We thought he would run a nice race, maybe seven furlongs would be a bit sharp for him but we hoped he’d run well. I’m very pleased he did that and he looks to have a future.”