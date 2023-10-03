Vandeek to be campaigned as sprinter in 2024

Trained by Simon and Ed Crisford, the son of Havana Grey maintained his unbeaten record with a scintillating display in the Middle Park at Newmarket at the weekend.

Connections had left the door ajar for him to possibly step up to seven furlongs in the Native Trail’s Dewhurst Stakes on October 14, but after lengthy discussions the decision has been made to end his season and resist the urge to stretch his stamina.

Chris Wall, racing manager for owners KHK Racing, said: “Sheikh Khalid has decided to stick to sprinting.

“We had long discussions last night and that was the way he wanted to go and that is fine, we’re all supportive of it.

“There’s nothing else for Vandeek to run in now so we hope he winters well and he’ll come back with a view to the Commonwealth Cup as his principal early-season target.

“I think he’s all about speed so I think we should play to his strengths rather than ask him to do something out of his comfort zone.”