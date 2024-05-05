Vandeek on course for Haydock return

The team behind Vandeek are happy to put their eggs in the sprinting basket for the time being, as their star speedster prepares for his seasonal return in Haydock’s Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes at the end of the month.

The unbeaten son of Havana Grey dazzled last season claiming the Middle Park in his final outing at two and connections have resisted the temptation to step the colt up to a mile this term having showcased blistering speed throughout his juvenile campaign. With sprinting well and truly at the forefront of both Simon and Ed Crisford’s minds, Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup is Vandeek’s primary summer target, with his run in the north west on May 25 seen as the ideal spot to tighten the screw ahead of a return to Group One action at the royal meeting in June. “He’s coming along nicely now, so we’re hoping we’ll be all systems go at the end of May,” said Ed Crisford.