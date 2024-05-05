Vandeek on course for Haydock return

The team behind Vandeek are happy to put their eggs in the sprinting basket for the time being, as their star speedster prepares for his seasonal return in Haydock’s Betfred Supports Jack Berry House Sandy Lane Stakes at the end of the month.
The unbeaten son of Havana Grey dazzled last season claiming the Middle Park in his final outing at two and connections have resisted the temptation to step the colt up to a mile this term having showcased blistering speed throughout his juvenile campaign.
With sprinting well and truly at the forefront of both Simon and Ed Crisford’s minds, Royal Ascot’s Commonwealth Cup is Vandeek’s primary summer target, with his run in the north west on May 25 seen as the ideal spot to tighten the screw ahead of a return to Group One action at the royal meeting in June.
“He’s coming along nicely now, so we’re hoping we’ll be all systems go at the end of May,” said Ed Crisford.
“I’m really happy with him and he has done extremely well. He’s a bigger, stronger horse this year and has really filled his frame.
“He just showed us so much speed and the whole pedigree says he was a sprinter. Last year he was learning still and he didn’t quite know what was going on. It took until the Middle Park to see that real electric turn of foot. Plus he ran on bad ground all the time.
“When we saw him in the Middle Park he showed us that raw speed and we’ll definitely stick to sprinting for now. The Commonwealth Cup is the main target and Haydock will be the prep run and on from there.”
Vandeek’s stablemate Poker Face is also on course for top-level action, with Newbury’s Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes pencilled in for his next start having found just Charyn too good in the bet365 Mile at Sandown recently.
“He’s heading to the Lockinge now,” continued Crisford.
“He carried a penalty at Sandown and it was his first run back, so we were very pleased with his run and he’ll now head to Newbury.”
