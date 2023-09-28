Sporting Life
Value Bets tips exclusive to Sporting Life Plus before anywhere else

By Matt Brocklebank
15:00 · THU October 12, 2023

Check out Matt Brocklebank's Value Bet tips before anyone else - exclusively on Sporting Life Plus.

  • The Value Bet column is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
  • Qualified, logged-in readers will now have early access to Matt's selections and guide price through Sporting Life Plus, one hour before the full preview goes live on the main Sporting Life website and App.
  • Following all of Matt’s tips to advertised stakes/odds since he took over in June 2020 would have produced over 129pts profit, while he's over 37pts up for the year.

Value Bet tips: Friday, October 12

1pt win Danny Kirwan in 1.35 Chepstow at 5/1 or bigger

1pt win Tenerife Sunshine in 2.40 York at 14/1 or bigger

1pt win Westerton in 3.35 Newmarket at 10/1 or bigger

1pt win Sea The Fire in 4.10 Newmarket at 6/1 or bigger

Published at 1500 BST on 12/10/23

The full Value Bet column and in-depth reasoning will be available here from 4pm.

Learn more about Sporting Life Plus

Sporting Life Plus

Combining Sporting Life's instinctive eye for profit with Timeform's unrivalled racing data and analysis, Sporting Life Plus provides you with the very best betting insight, every day. Click here for qualification criteria via the Sky Bet Club and to log in.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

