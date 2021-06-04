Derby tips: Preview and best value bets for Epsom on Saturday June 5

Sky Bet Value Bet Price Guarantee Sky Bet offer EXTRA VALUE to followers of the Sporting Life Value Bet column with exclusive guaranteed advertised prices* for one hour from the time of publication - max £25). Just make sure you're logged in and click on the links below to automatically populate your betslip (*does not include Sky Bet Money Back As Cash races). Click here to bet with Sky Bet

Will appear here...

Published at 1600 BST on 04/06/21 Click here for full Value Bet record