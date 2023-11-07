Valiant Force to remain in America following big Cup run

Valiant Force is set to remain in America following his brilliant second at the Breeders’ Cup.

The son of Malibu Moon went into Amo Racing folklore earlier in the summer when his shock 150-1 Norfolk Stakes success at Royal Ascot gave Kia Joorabchian’s racing operation their first triumph at the summer showpiece. That victory earned Valiant Force a ticket to Santa Anita for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint and after an unsuccessful foray up at six furlongs in the Prix Morny, connections bided their time in anticipation of perfect conditions in California. Although sent off somewhat unfancied by the layers, he came within half a length of a second surprise big-race success when runner-up to Big Evs and with the pick of his form coming on fast ground, will now continue his career stateside. “We were waiting for good ground with him He’s a very good horse and to be second was brilliant,” said trainer Adrian Murray. “You are hopeful for these things to happen but they don’t always happen and we had a great week. I was really proud of the horse.”