Valiant Force a 150/1 winner at Royal Ascot in Norfolk Stakes

In between the pair was 66/1 chance Malc for Richard Fahey, meaning the straight forecast paid £3,478.24.

However, he left that form behind under Rossa Ryan on Thursday, taking the initiative on the far side from the well-fancied 7/4 favourite Elite Status who couldn't reel in the winner and finished third.

The Irish raider was largely unconsidered after being beaten on his first two starts, the first of which was a second to His Majesty at the Curragh before he finished fifth last time in the Marble Hill at the same track.

Not one of the more well-known trainers in Ireland, Murray was walking on air afterwards.

“It’s brilliant, I just cannot believe it. I fell into racing by accident, I’m just speechless,” he said.

“We knew he was a nice horse and we couldn’t believe the price. He was only beaten half a length by His Majesty first time out and he was 150-1 today, it just didn’t make sense! I knew he was much better than that. It’s the stuff of dreams. It’s great for the small man.

“I’ve had some nice jumpers and I love it, I just love racing. ”

Malc’s trainer Richard Fahey was aiming to win the race for the third year in succession and just came up short.

He said: “I’m delighted with him, over the moon. Coming here I thought I had a real nice bunch of two-year-olds, but the way the others had run I couldn’t be confident.

“It’s so tough here, you need everything to go right and for a couple of the others it didn’t go right. Today everything did go right, he sticks his head down and he has a go.

“To be honest we think he’s a six-furlong horse, but at Ascot you almost want a six-furlong horse over five. In the mid-part of the race, I’m not saying that’s where we lost it, but he got a little outpaced and the winner got first run. But I’d have taken second before the race.

“Today was the target so we’ll have to see what we do next.”

Karl Burke said of the beaten favourite: “A furlong out I thought we might catch the leader, but he just couldn’t get there.

“He’s a lovely horse. The Prix Morny was always our target before today. I’ll go and have a word with Sheikh Obaid, but I imagine we’ll step him up to six.

“He’s not the finished article yet, but he’s a lovely horse.”