Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Vadeni will stay in training as a four-year-old as connections eye a second tilt at the ParisLongchamp showpiece next season.

Winner of the French Derby and the Eclipse earlier in the year, the Churchill colt went on to finish third after encountering trouble in running in last month’s Irish Champion Stakes. Jean-Claude Rouget’s charge dispelled doubts about his stamina by pushing Sir Mark Prescott’s Alpinista all the way in Paris on Sunday and it has now been confirmed he will return in 2023, with a trip to Royal Ascot viewed as a potential stepping-stone to the Arc next year. Speaking on Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast, owner-breeder the Aga Khan’s racing manager Georges Rimaud said: “We felt he was unlucky in the Irish Champion and he was beaten in the Arc in very deep ground, so we felt he needed to get another chance in it.