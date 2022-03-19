A round-up of the rest of the action from Uttoxeter on Saturday where the progressive Saint Palais signed off for the season in style.

Saint Palais got back to winning ways with a gutsy success under top-weight in the Trinity Create Novices’ Handicap Chase at Uttoxeter. Richard Bandey’s five-year-old may have been the youngest of the seven runners but he showed a mature attitude as he saw off his older rivals and made it four wins from five starts this season. His only defeat came at the hands of the classy Ahoy Senor at Wetherby last month. But he looked a cut above this opposition. Saint Palais (7/2 joint-favourite) was always close to the pace set first by Docpickedme, before he crashed out at the fourth fence, and then by Young Bull. Saint Palais was in control at the final fence and though he was not fluent, he stayed on strongly to score by three and a quarter lengths from Gustavian in the hands of Harry Bannister.

Bandey said: “We’ve had a great season and this is a good end to it. He’s been very progressive and it’s just lovely to keep going forward. “I wasn’t disappointed with the run in the Towton (at Wetherby), Harry said he was there until four out and he just hit four out and then made a mistake at three out and Harry said, ‘that’ll do, we’re not going to be overly hard on him’. “Up until that point I was very happy with him, it wasn’t a race run to suit him. “He’s done everything we could ask of him this year and he’ll be a nice horse in a few years back over fences. I still maintain that we’ll have a go over hurdles, go back as a novice and go for some of the staying races over hurdles. “Where do we go as a six-year-old over fences? He’ll be up at the top grade off level weights with the big horses, he can strengthen and grow and we can take our time with him. “Hopefully he can be a better horse, a stronger horse, physically and mentally, at six and seven.”

Beauport ended a run of three second places with a hard-fought victory in the Optimum Pay Handicap Hurdle. Conditional jockey Jordan Nailor set sail for home a long way out in the £50,000 contest and had all the opposition at full stretch except for Boothill, whose challenge under Sean Bowen seemed timed to perfection. There was little to choose between the pair at the last but Beauport (7/2) jumped it better than Boothill and galloped on resolutely to land the spoils by a length. The leading pair pulled 15 lengths ahead of Panic Attack in third. It was just reward as the six-year-old, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, has been a model of consistency. “Beauport is a lovely horse. Dropping him back in trip wasn’t ideal, but we made sure it was a good gallop and he kept going well,” said Nailor. “I ride him quite a bit at home and he’s quite strong – he always runs off with me! It’s lovely to ride him regularly and I can’t thank his owners enough. “Winners on these big days are what you need to get your name out there and I’m closing in on losing the claim.”