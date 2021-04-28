US raiders Aunt Pearl, Campanelle and Extravagant Kid head Royal Ascot entries

Entries were revealed on Wednesday for 12 races across the five days, including all eight Group One highlights.

In total, there are eight US-trained runners with entries, plus strong representation from France, Germany and Ireland.

Royal Ascot runs from Tuesday, 15th June to Saturday, 19th June, with total prize money of £6 million – a 66% increase on the £3.61m offered in 2020.

Aunt Pearl will make her seasonal return for trainer Brad Cox in the G2 Edgewood Stakes at Churchill Downs this weekend ahead of a potential tilt at the G1 Coronation Stakes on Friday, 18th June.

The daughter of Lope De Vega has looked imperious in all three of her starts to date, most recently dominating from the front in the G1 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf at Keeneland in November.

Liz Crow, who manages the partnership of Madaket Stables, Michael Dubb, Peter Deutsch, Michael Kisber and The Elkstone Group that owns Aunt Pearl, said: “We first want to see how Aunt Pearl performs on Friday in the Edgewood.

“She is doing great at the moment. She has been training really well and we are excited to see her back out.

“Hopefully, she comes back and wins well, and then we will be able to move forward with the plan of running at Royal Ascot.”

Trainer Brendan Walsh has not totally ruled out the idea of allowing Extravagant Kid to contest both the G1 King’s Stand Stakes on Tuesday, 15th June and the G1 Diamond Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, 19th June.

Australian trailblazer Choisir plundered both races in 2003, a feat repeated by Godolphin star Blue Point in 2019.

Extravagant Kid, a lightly raced eight-year-old, is in the form of his life having secured a first G1 success in the six-furlong Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan, UAE, on 27th March.

Walsh said: “Everything has been good with Extravagant Kid and Royal Ascot is the target if all goes well between now and then.

“It was a proper performance from the horse in Dubai. We were lucky enough to win the UAE Derby a couple of years ago and to go back and win another big race was fantastic. It is hard to describe how good it is to have horses capable of competing at these big international meetings.