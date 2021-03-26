Dubai World Cup preview and tips: Lord North the Timeform selection

Dubai World Cup recommended bets Lord North to win Dubai Turf Sponsored By DP World Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Dubai World Cup, with a prize fund of $12 million, is the headline event at Meydan on Saturday, though the Sheema Classic and the Turf will be of greater interest to most European viewers. John Gosden has leading contenders in both events, and his LORD NORTH looks to have especially strong claims in the Turf (15:30). Lord North progressed well as a three-year-old, notably winning the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket, and he took his form to another level last season, making the breakthrough in Group 1 company in the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot. He showed an excellent turn of foot to draw three and three quarter lengths clear of Addeybb and Barney Roy – who went on to win at the highest level later in the campaign – and that form is by far the strongest on offer. In fact, Lord North is 8lb clear of his rivals on Timeform ratings, highlighting his class edge. Lord North failed to repeat that Royal Ascot form in three subsequent starts in 2020, though he was by no means disgraced when third in the Juddmonte International or fourth in the Breeders' Cup Turf (over a trip probably beyond his best), and it's doubtful any of these opponents could have fared better. Mindful of how Lord North's speed proved decisive over a mile and a quarter in the Prince of Wales's Stakes, the drop back to nine furlongs will not be a problem, while he also has an excellent record fresh and returns for a stable in fine form. He has been well backed in recent days but even 2/1 looks fair given his proven Group 1 credentials, and he should prove difficult to beat. The admirable Lord Glitters and Al Suhail – who were first and third respectively in the Jebel Hatta last time – can chase him home.

Click here for Richard Mann's betting preview

Gosden's Mishriff is disputing favouritism for the Sheema Classic (16:10), but he faces a stiffer task with Japanese raider Chrono Genesis in opposition. The mare Chrono Genesis has a 3lb edge on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings based on the form she showed when winning the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin in June. She powered six lengths clear of Kiseki – who is well known to European viewers having contested the 2019 Prix Foy and Arc – and there's little doubt that was a high-class effort. She was only three-quarters of a length behind Almond Eye when third in the Tenno Sho and then ran to similar level to land the Arima Kinen – the biggest betting race in the world – on her latest start in December. The versatile Mishriff is the obvious danger on the back of a career-best success on dirt in the Saudi Cup last month. The switch back to turf isn't a concern – he won the French Derby last season – but the step up to a mile and a half is a question that needs to be answered as the furthest he has gone is an extended mile and a quarter. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Mogul finished last season on the up and is another who is prominent in the betting. His pedigree and profile identified him as one likely to take high rank as a three-year-old, but it took him time to hit his stride and he was underwhelming at Royal Ascot and in the Derby. He seemed to thrive on his racing, however, and won the Gordon Stakes, Grand Prix de Paris and Hong Kong Vase, while his upward trajectory suggests he may not have reached the limit of his ability. He will need to find extra, though, if Chrono Genesis is at the top of her game and, given her consistency at the top level, she looks the one to beat.

Mogul streaks to victory

There have been some excellent editions of the Dubai World Cup in recent years, with Arrogate putting up a sensational performance in 2017 and Thunder Snow memorably retaining his title the last time the race was run in 2019. This year's edition looks underwhelming, in truth, and none of the field has run to the standard required to win a typical renewal. Mystic Guide, one of four US raiders, narrowly comes out top on Timeform's figures having posted a career-best effort on his return at Oaklawn last month. He had progressed well throughout his three-year-old campaign in 2020, notably finishing a close-up second in the Jockey Club Gold Cup on his final start of the season, and may still have more to offer. He is not a front-runner, but there has been less of a pace bias at Meydan this year than is often the case so his running style is not a big concern Mystic Guide appeals as the most likely winner, though this is a competitive affair with only 3lb separating the top five on ratings. Magny Cours is also prominent on Timeform ratings based on his wins in listed company on turf last season, and he warmed up for this with a smooth success on the all-weather at Chantilly earlier in the month. His US pedigree suggests that he should take to dirt, and his master trainer Andre Fabre memorably sprang a surprise in the Breeders' Cup Classic with Arcangues. However, even taking that into account, his lack of experience and conditioning on the surface is a concern, while a wide draw in 12 is also a negative. Military Law and Salute The Soldier look the best of the locals, but should find at least one of the US raiders too strong. The pick of them is Mystic Guide, though his claims aren't so compelling as to get involved at around the 9/4 mark.