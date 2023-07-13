Unraced two-year-olds to follow: Dan Briden guide

Ali out to land Chantilly knockout

The Chantilly card on Sunday features a 7f race for unraced colts and geldings (12.58).

The Mikael Delzangles-trained Saganti, a Zarak half-brother to connections’ 7f Group 3/Listed winner Sagamiyra and Listed-placed 2023 10/10 5f 3yo winner Shahzad. His dam was a maiden who’s related to Listed winners Sagaroi (12f) and Sagauteur (1m).

Andre Fabre is represented by Mr Kodiac, whose dam was a fair handicapper at best but hails from the highly successful family of Dolled Up, Eqtidaar, Massaat, Royal Empire, Scottish etc.

Tim Donworth continues to impress during the early stages of his training career and is responsible for the James Wigan owned/bred Cynic.

A son of Magna Grecia, his dam was a frustrating 16-race maiden who has yet to produce much of note from a handful of foals.

However, she herself is a daughter of Prix Marcel Boussac winner Sulk.Jean-Claude Rouget’s Mondrial is a Blue Point colt out of an unraced half-sister to 10.5f Group 2 winner Morgan Le Faye and 2022 12f 3yo Listed winner Emotion. For all it’s a family that gets better with time and distance, his sire ought to bring some speed and precocity into the mix.

However, the one that catches the eye the most is Pia and Joakim Brandt’s ALI.

The son of Kingman is a half-brother to French 3yo Group 3 winners Fas (6f) and Silva (1m 1f) and the promising 2022 6f 2yo winner Ananda, while his dam was a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning half-sister to high-class sprinter Sole Power.

Despite his strong paper credentials, he may just be underestimated in the market given the connections of those mentioned above.

The yard enjoyed great success with siblings Fas (debut winner at two) and Silva, while they also trained Lev (runner-up on debut at two) and Vlatka to victory.

Ali’s full brother Nine Tales went close on debut at two for Roger Varian, going on to win a couple of races but failing to progress as expected.

Ali will be an important juvenile for the Brandt team this campaign, and a prominent debut showing from the well-related son of Kingman would come as no surprise.