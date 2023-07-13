Unraced two-year-olds to follow: Dan Briden guide ahead of York, Newmarket and Chantilly

Two-Year-Old Guide author Dan Briden is back with a trio of unraced two-year-olds to monitor closely this weekend.

Symbol of hope at York The 6f 2yo Class 2 fillies’ novice race at York (3.15) on Friday has attracted only a fair field for the money/grade. David O’Meara’s Nighteyes sets the standard, building on her debut effort and looking more clued when attempting to make all as she finished second to Jehangeer at Ayr last month. That form means the standard she sets is far from insurmountable, but experience at this venue can sometimes count for plenty. The other trio in the field with previous experience haven’t achieved anything out of the ordinary, with each of them looking nursery prospects at best. By far the most interesting of the newcomers in the field is the Clive Cox-trained SYMBOLOGY. A daughter of Havana Grey, she is a half-sister to the yard’s 2022 dual 5f 2yo winner (including on debut) Katey Kontent, a three-parts sister to 2022 Sandy Lane Stakes winner El Caballo (by Havana Gold) and a half-sister to Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Avengers Queen. Although the family of Chaldean has rightly been making all the headlines in recent times, this is another highly productive Whitsbury Manor Stud line which includes the Cox yard’s good sprinters Diligent Harry and Harry Three. Mill Reef Stakes winner Temple Meads also features on the page. Clive Cox is more than capable of readying a newcomer to strike at the first time of asking, particularly in these silks, and he appears to have found Symbology a winnable enough race in which to begin. Her entry in the Lowther Stakes back here next month indicates all has very much gone to plan at home. The Karl Burke-trained Fighting Wren is a Showcasing close relation to three winners including 2022 May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott (by Muhaarar), while her maiden dam’s a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (both by Showcasing). It is a highly successful family that clearly works well with the Green Desert sireline, but it’s interesting that none of the notable family members actually won first time out. The other newcomer of note in the field is Kevin Ryan’s Looking For Queen, a Churchill daughter of connections’ 5f 3yo Listed winner Elnadim Star, herself a half-sister to Windsor Castle Stakes third Dom Carlos. She is bred to be speedy and hails from a yard who regularly introduces its better youngsters at this track.

Balding's Dubawi colt a legend in the making? The 7f 2yo maiden at Newmarket (July) on the same afternoon (4.10) is a race with a rich history. The likes of Alhaarth, Bahhare, Craigsteel, Haami, Dubai Destination and Rio de La Plata all won the race when it was known as the Strutt & Parker Maiden Stakes. The more recent winners of the race are no less noteworthy, with the last three renewals taken by Youth Spirit, Noble Truth and Epictetus. This year’s renewal sees a quartet with previous experience face off against eight newcomers. Dallas Star and Matnookh finished eighth and eleventh respectively in the Chesham Stakes last time, following on from third place debut finishes. Mnawekh and Warm Spell both filled the runner-up position first time out, with the latter shaping particularly well on his debut in a 6f contest at Goodwood having missed the break, raced keenly and showed signs of inexperience as he chased home the useful Thunder Blue. However, the main source of interest in this year’s contest is the newcomers. Godolphin have won five of the past 10 renewals of this event, with Charlie Appleby responsible for the last three of those (2017, 2018 and 2021). He sends out Emperor’s Star here, a €300,000 Sea The Stars first foal of a maiden half-sister to very smart middle distance performer Cloth of Stars (also by Sea The Stars), while further back on the star-studded page is Oaks heroine Light Shift and her talented son of Ulysses as well as Tattersalls Gold Cup winner Shiva. It is a typically deep Niarchos Family line, albeit not one that would usually be associated with making a big impression over 7f during the summer of a horse’s juvenile campaign. That said, Emperor’s Son is out of a War Command mare which could explain his relative precocity. An entry in the National Stakes and his mere presence in this race also suggests he shows plenty at home. Aidan O’Brien sends over the Justify colt Capulet. A half-brother to 2022 7f 2yo winner Mohawk Chief and out of 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner/Nassau Stakes runner-up Wedding Vow, herself a sister to Derby winner Serpentine. Further back on the page are the likes of Arc winner Dylan Thomas and Cheveley Park Stakes winner Queen’s Logic. O’Brien is no stranger to sending runners to contest this maiden but has yet to win it - King of Westphalia (2007, 5th), Afonso de Sousa (2012, 4th), Mount Tabora (2018, 3rd) and Kipling (2019, 5th) being his previous representatives. The Andrew Balding-trained ARABIC LEGEND perhaps makes the most appeal on paper. A son of Dubawi, he is a full brother to 2022 7f 2yo debut winner Youngest and out of E.P. Taylor Stakes winner Sheikha Reika, herself a full sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lumiere and the daughter of once-raced 7f 2yo winner (by 11 lengths) Screen Star. It is clearly a family that can hit the ground running, and sire Dubawi’s progeny boast an excellent record on the July course, especially with two-year-olds over this course and distance. Balding sent out the winner of this race in 2020 (albeit he’d had a run) and went close last year with debutant Leadman. Balding said of this colt in the Two-Year-Old Guide, “A beautifully-bred horse who is looking shaper than we had anticipated. I see him starting off towards the end of June, most likely over 7f. He goes nicely.” Arabic Legend was actually due to debut at Doncaster a fortnight ago (strong 7/2 chance) but was withdrawn at the start on veterinary advice. It’s interesting that Balding has opted to aim him at this race and a bold first showing from Arabic Legend should be forthcoming.