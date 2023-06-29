Adam Houghton casts his eye over the two-year-old maidens at the Curragh this weekend and picks out three well-bred newcomers to look out for.

BENNU (17:00 Curragh, Friday) Ger Lyons has dominated this maiden in recent years, winning three of the last five renewals, and he saddles the likely market leader this time in the shape of My Mate Alfie, who looked unlucky not to win when beaten just a neck after meeting trouble on his debut over course and distance a few weeks ago. That form sets a good standard in this line-up, though there are plenty of well-bred newcomers who could give My Mate Alfie something to think about. They include the Uncle Mo colt House of Aviz, a full brother to the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies runner-up Donna Veloce, and the Ten Sovereigns colt Gloucester, a half-brother to several winners, including Great House, a smart performer at up to a mile and a quarter.

However, without doubt the most interesting newcomer on pedigree is Willie Browne's BENNU, who is from the first crop of the Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia and out of the unraced Rahy mare Alpha Lupi, who already features in an elite group of mares having produced three individual Group/Grade One winners. They include Alpha Centauri (by Mastercraftsman), who won at the top level on no fewer than four occasions in 2018, notably landing the Prix Jacques le Marois. Incidentally, the illustrious roll of honour for that Group One also features Alpha Centauri's legendary great grandam Miesque, who registered back-to-back victories in 1987 and 1988, plus her grandam East of The Moon, successful in 1994. Alpine Star (Sea The Moon) had to settle for the runner-up spot in the 2020 renewal of the Prix Jacques le Marois, but she'd already followed in the footsteps of her outstanding half-sister Alpha Centauri by winning the Coronation Stakes on her previous start. Another sibling, Discoveries (Mastercraftsman), was a Group One winner at two in the Moyglare Stud Stakes and her best effort at three came when finishing third in the Coronation. It's fair to say that Bennu has a lot to live up to, though he might have to share the limelight at the Curragh on Friday when not one but two new chapters in the story of this remarkable family will be written. The three-year-old Saturn – by Galileo and the first foal out of Alpha Centauri – is also set to make his debut in the 10-furlong maiden which concludes the card.

Alpine Star wins the Coronation Stakes

OPERA SINGER (17:35 Curragh, Friday) It was in this seven-furlong maiden that the aforementioned Discoveries gained the first success of her career back in 2021, beating none other than Tuesday, who developed into a very smart performer as a three-year-old when winning the Oaks and Breeders' Cup Filly and Mare Turf. Tuesday was trained by Aidan O'Brien, who has dominated this race over the years with five victories in the last decade, including with the subsequent Group One winners Alice Springs (2015) and Happily (2017). That makes the O'Brien runners the obvious place to start here in a field made up of 12 newcomers, with both his fillies certainly having plenty to recommend them on pedigree. Ryan Moore takes the mount on Frankel filly Ylang Ylang, who is the first foal out of the useful Listed-placed mare Shambolic and clearly looks the part having been bought for 1,500,000 guineas as a yearling. Shambolic is a half-sister to numerous winners, including Viva Pataca, who won no fewer than six Group One races in Hong Kong, and Laughing, a dual Grade One winner in the US.

As for stable companion OPERA SINGER, she is arguably bred to be a bit more precocious as a half-sister to a pair of Group/Grade One-winning two-year-olds by War Front in the shape of Hit It A Bomb (2015 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf) and Brave Anna (2016 Cheveley Park Stakes). Threeandfourpence was another talented sibling by War Front, notably finishing fourth in both the 2017 Dewhurst Stakes and 2018 Irish 2000 Guineas. Out of the Sadler's Wells mare Liscanna, a Group Three winner over six furlongs as a three-year-old, Opera Singer is from the second crop of US Triple Crown winner Justify, who produced a couple of useful two-year-old fillies in 2022 in the shape of Statuette (Group Two winner) and Aspen Grove (Group Three winner). Away from the O'Brien pair, Betula and Finsceal Luas are a couple of others to look out for. Betula is by Lope de Vega and out of the Canadian winner Galileo Gal, a half-sister to Alpha Centauri, while Finsceal Luas is by Camelot and out of the 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Finsceal Beo, already the dam of Beresford Stakes winner Ol' Man River.

CITY OF TROY (13:40 Curragh, Saturday) Donnacha O'Brien won this seven-furlong maiden 12 months ago with Proud And Regal – who went on to taste success at the top level as a two-year-old in the Criterium International – and that stable fields another leading contender this year in the shape of Huxley, who is open to significant improvement having caught the eye on his debut over course and distance earlier in the month. Huxley is bred to be a smart colt – he is by Galileo and closely related to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe runner-up Cloth of Stars – and that debut experience is sure to stand him in good stead here, though he's unlikely to have things all his own way with another fascinating newcomer from Ballydoyle in opposition. Donnacha's father Aidan has certainly been known to unleash a smart prospect in this contest over the years, with his previous winners including the multiple Group One winner Gleneagles (2014), plus the Group One-placed pair of Gustav Klimt (2017) and Armory (2019). This year CITY OF TROY is the chosen representative, a full brother to Bertinelli (both by Justify), who has quickly developed into a smart three-year-old for these connections in 2023. He was last seen finishing a close-up third when trying to concede weight all around in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot, running to a level which suggests he'll be well capable of making an impact in pattern company when the time comes.

Bertinelli (purple) in winning action at Newbury

City of Troy is the fifth foal out of the Galileo mare Together Forever and the previous four, including Bertinelli, were all precocious enough to win at two. Military Style (by War Front), in particular, was a useful juvenile who won the Group Three Tyros Stakes. Together Forever herself was a Group One-winning two-year-old when landing the 2014 Fillies' Mile, though most of the other top performers on the distaff side of the pedigree were better at three. They include Together Forever's full sister Forever Together, who shed her maiden tag in the best possible fashion when winning the 2018 Oaks, and their half-brother Lord Shanakill, who also struck at the top level as a three-year-old when winning the 2009 Prix Jean Prat.