Nico de Boinville has full belief that Constitution Hill can handle the step up to Grade One company on just his second start in Saturday’s Unibet Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown.

A startlingly impressive winner on his hurdling debut over the same course and distance he faces this weekend, the five-year-old is notoriously laid back at home. While Nicky Henderson had been slightly concerned regarding his ability prior to his debut given how little he showed on the gallops, De Boinville said his relaxed nature but impressive turn of foot makes him a joy to ride. “I was delighted with him (on debut), not many finish up that hill at Sandown like that on that ground,” De Boinville told Unibet.

"I think this horse has so much more to offer" | Best Bets from around the Sports for 2022