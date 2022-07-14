“If he’s still on a good mark he’s in great form and hopefully he’ll run a big race. Paddy Brennan believes so much in the horse, so that’s a huge feather in his cap.”

“He’s been winning small field chases but he’s been doing it the hard way and has had to make his own running, so we’re hoping that the bigger field will make life a bit easier for him in a lot of ways.

“He’s been very good for us and won a hurdle race before his three chase wins, so he arrives here looking for a five-timer. It’s just whether the handicapper has got hold of him or not really and we’ll have to wait and see on Saturday.

O’Brien said: “He’s in good old form and hopefully there’s still a bit of improvement in him because he’ll need to improve again - so fingers crossed.

While the extended 2m 5f race represents a step up in class for the son of Yeats, current Jump trainers’ championship leader O’Brien is hopeful that he can keep on progressing.

Mortlach has not yet put a foot wrong over fences, racking up three comfortable victories at Huntingdon, Bangor and Aintree respectively this term, form which has prompted sponsor Unibet to install him as the 100-30 market leader for the £55,000 contest.

The seven year old heads a field of 14 for the biggest race of the summer Jump racing season on Saturday.

The field for the Unibet Summer Plate is full of genuine contenders and includes the traditionally strong representation from the Peter Bowen team, who have won this race a record seven times and saddle both Statuario and last year’s winner Francky Du Berlais this Saturday.

Another trainer with a strong hand in the race is Emma Lavelle, who will be represented by the improving Light N Strike and a Grade Two winner in Manofthemountain.

Wiltshire-based Lavelle can boast an impressive strike rate of 19% at the Lincolnshire track over the last five years and she is hopeful of a good run from both of her starters.

She said: “Touch wood they both seem in good order and I suppose in a way this race has been the aim for them both. These races are always going to be very competitive but I hope they both go there with lively chances.”

The current dry forecasts around the UK mean that the ground is likely to play into the hands of the nine year old Manofthemountain, who relished similar conditions when winning the 2021 renewal of the Grade Two Ballymore Silver Trophy Handicap Chase at Cheltenham.

Having run well on his first start back from wind surgery at Uttoxeter in May, his trainer feels there is plenty to like about his chances.

Lavelle continued: “Manofthemountain had a very promising start back from wind surgery at Uttoxeter last time and he seems really well.

“He just needed a few little things sorting out and I think it gave him a little bit of confidence back. He’s all about jumping and loves that aspect of it, so hopefully he’ll handle the track and he seems in good shape.

“They’ve been doing a great job trying to get as much water on as they can, so it will be safe ground and he loves this kind of ground – so there are lots of positives.”

Light N Strike has won three of his seven outings over fences so far and was an impressive seven and a half-length winner on his last start at Stratford in May.

His 7lbs hike in the weights for that success will be offset by the booking of conditional jockey Jack Wildman and Lavelle is looking forward to seeing how the seven year old fares on Saturday afternoon.

She said: “Light N Strike is a smashing horse who loves his jumping. He’s a pacey horse so this is definitely a step up in trip for him. He needs to see it out but he looked as though he really saw things out well at Stratford last time over 2m 3f and for these sorts of races you need a horse that can travel, so I think he’s got a good profile.

“Jack (Wildman) has won on him a couple of times and knows him well and taking 7lbs off him when he’s top-weight is no bad idea, so he seems in good shape.

“This kind of race is a target race, because you know where it sits in the calendar and you know it’s going to have a good prize. For these decent quality horses for this time of year it’s always going to be competitive and that’s what it is.”