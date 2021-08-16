Sharjah was successful in 2018 when beating then stablemate Faugheen and he has also won a Galway Hurdle, two Matheson Hurdles at Leopardstown and finished second twice in the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham. Saldier is still only seven but at the time of his win in 2019, he looked set to be a huge player in the championship events.

Unfortunately injuries have played a part since then but, like Sharjah, he won a Galway Hurdle under a big weight and followed up in a Grade Three at Tipperary last time out. Saldier provided Willie Mullins with a ninth successive win in the Grade One and only Gordon Elliott’s Abacadabras prevented him from making it 10 last year.

An early faller in the Champion Hurdle, he stepped up in trip at the Grand National meeting to win the Aintree Hurdle and was subsequently fourth to Honeysuckle at Punchestown. Mullins could also run two top-class mares in Echoes In Rain and Stormy Ireland while Elliott has also entered Zanahiyr, winner of the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal on his reappearance.