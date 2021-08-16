Protektorat, the headline tip in Chris Day's Weekend View column on Monday, was a cut above his rivals in the Unibet Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

In an attritional renewal of the Grade Two contest both Imperial Aura and Tiger Roll were pulled up before the second circuit of the three-mile contest. It was a new trip for the 4/1 winner but one he relished, Bridget Andrews taking him past the front-running Native River turning for home and that was that. Safe over the remaining obstacles, he crossed the line 25 lengths clear of the 5/2 favourite - who in turn was 22 lengths in front of third home Same Brown.

Paddy Power cut the winner to 8/1 from 25s for the Ryanair at Cheltenham. Sky Bet are 14/1 from 25s for that race and 20/1 for the Gold Cup. Andrews said: “He was keen early, which was my biggest worry riding him today. He’s a big, strong horse and I’m not very big! Early on I just wanted to get him settled and give myself room to jump into as he is a horse with a huge amount of scope and I didn’t want to get trapped in behind horses. “The further we went, the keener he got with me. In the end I thought, ‘I have just got to relax at some point and just let him jump to the front’. He then pricked his ears and took a breath with me. “Native River always goes his gallop but Protektorat is a horse with a high cruising speed so I was just trying to take him back the whole time, but it was a great performance. It was a big day for me and I’m really privileged to have been involved.