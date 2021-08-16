Others in the mix for the Grade Two contest unclude the Nicky Henderson-trained duo of Fusil Raffles and Champ, another previous Gold Cup winner in Native River and Kim Bailey’s Imperial Aura.

Dan Skelton’s Protektorat, Simply The Betts from Paul Nicholls’ yard and last year’s winner Lake View Lad are also engaged, although the last-named is declared at Haydock on Wednesday.

It is Tiger Roll, though, twice a winner of the Grand National and arguably still the best known horse in training, who racegoers would love to see in action, despite his advancing years.

“He’ll probably go to Aintree for the Grade Two at Aintree on Saturday,” said trainer Gordon Elliott. “Then he’ll go to the Boyne Hurdle and the cross country at Cheltenham.