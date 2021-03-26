Unibet Lincoln preview: What the trainers say

Get the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Unibet Lincoln at Doncaster including Owen Burrows on Danyah.

View from connections: Owen Burrows reports Danyah to have done well during the winter and is looking forward to saddling the four-year-old in the Unibet Lincoln Handicap at Doncaster. The son of Invincible Spirit showed progressive form last term, topping and tailing his season with victories on Town Moor and at Haydock. Burrows is optimistic Danyah can put up a good show on Saturday, on the evidence of his home work. The Lambourn trainer said: “We’ve been pleased with him. He’s done well through the winter. He’s pleased me in his work leading up to this. Conditions look to suit, so fingers crossed. “He’s won over the course and at Haydock over a mile on good ground. I’m expecting the ground to be similar to Haydock – so no excuses there. We’re going there ticking a few boxes. We’re hopeful.” The draw is always a talking point over the straight mile on Town Moor, and Burrows is happy enough with stall nine.

Get the latest 'Timeform 50 Horses to Follow' book by clicking this link

“I wouldn’t have wanted to be drawn much lower. We’ll take that,” he said. “It depends how it pans out. We’ll just have to see what happens.” Charlie Appleby is anticipating a big run from Eastern World as he seeks a third win in the race, following the successes of Secret Brief in 2016 and Auxerre in 2019. “Eastern World won impressively on his one start in Dubai over the winter and travelled back to the UK well,” the Newmarket trainer told www.godolphin.com. “The one thing he does take into this race is that he is fit and ready to go – he looked fantastic when he got off the plane. Both our previous winners of the Lincoln were also drawn high, so hopefully stall 19 is a good sign.”

Eastern World stretches clear at Newmarket

Charlie Fellowes is hoping stall four will not prove disadvantageous to King Ottokar, who has had this race as his objective since the autumn. He said: “We’re far side. It’s a typically strong field, (so) hopefully there is some pace around us to aim at, and we’ll see. In these big handicaps, you need to be behind the pace. I want a bit of rain just to take the edge off the ground. I’ll go and walk the track beforehand. “He’s had a perfect preparation. He’s working well at home, and this has been the target since the Balmoral. We’re very happy.”

River Nymph ridden by jockey Adam Kirby (right) on their way to winning at Newbury

River Nymph disappointed in that race at Ascot in October, but trainer Clive Cox felt it was one race too many. However, the Lambourn trainer could not be more pleased with how the four-year-old has wintered and is hoping stall two will not be a hindrance. “He’s in great form. I think he was probably just off the boil when he ran in the Balmoral, but he’s trained very well and wintered well,” he said. “I hope a low draw is no inconvenience. I think he will get the mile, though, we’ve got to prove that yet. It will mould our campaign, but I couldn’t be happier with him. He’s fit and well. We’re looking forward to getting under way on Saturday.”

Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes is another who would prefer some rain, to help Brentford Hope’s chances. “I’m happy enough. I just need a bit of rain now,” said the Upper Lambourn handler. “Hopefully, they’ll get some. He needs some. He’s well and he goes there with his chance if the ground is soft.” Richard Hannon expects his two runners, Man Of The Night and Ouzo, to go well. The Marlborough trainer was pleased with Man Of The Night’s first run for 246 days at Wolverhampton this month. “He ran a very good race at Wolverhampton, he was running on late,” he said. “He probably does want a mile and a quarter, but they will go very quick on that straight mile at Doncaster. He is a big horse who would have needed that first run. He will come on massively for the run. “He is quite lightly raced. We thought he was going to be a very good horse, and he has not delivered on that after his win first time out at Newbury, but he is looking like he is going to pay dividends now in these very good handicaps.”

Ouzo in winning action