Guard Your Dreams recorded a battling victory in the Unibet International Hurdle at Cheltenham.
He twice had to win the Grade Two prize, firstly overhauling the strong-travelling Hunters Call shortly after the last and then holding off the unlikely late charge of Song For Someone.
The eventual runner-up, winner of this race last year, looked to be in trouble when ridden along and towards the rear early and still had six lengths to make up approaching the final flight.
However he gained real momentum up the hill and at the line Guard Your Dreams' half-length advantage was being quickly reduced.
Paddy Power and Betfair installed the winner at 33/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
Winning trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies said: “We won this a few times with The New One and Ballyandy was narrowly beaten once or twice, giving weight to good horses. It’s very pleasing to be back here again.
“We’ve had two seconds in novice chases today and we’d have been happy with second here. According to the handicapper we couldn’t win, but we did.
“He’s just a nice, young horse who is improving. He toughed it out and galloped to the line. We’ll definitely look at the Champion Hurdle Trial at Haydock. I think the Champion Hurdle – the Irish have got a say in that, but we’ll think about it.”