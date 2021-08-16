He twice had to win the Grade Two prize, firstly overhauling the strong-travelling Hunters Call shortly after the last and then holding off the unlikely late charge of Song For Someone.

The eventual runner-up, winner of this race last year, looked to be in trouble when ridden along and towards the rear early and still had six lengths to make up approaching the final flight.

However he gained real momentum up the hill and at the line Guard Your Dreams' half-length advantage was being quickly reduced.

Paddy Power and Betfair installed the winner at 33/1 for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.