Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free Bets
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Adagio on his way to victory at Chepstow
Adagio on his way to victory at Chepstow

Unibet Champion Hurdle: Adagio on course

By Ashley Iveson
12:02 · MON February 21, 2022

David Pipe has confirmed Adagio firmly on course for a tilt at the Unibet Champion Hurdle following his encouraging return to action at Wincanton on Saturday.

A Grade One winner in the Finale Juvenile Hurdle at Chepstow last season, the five-year-old went on to finish second in the Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham and at Aintree.

He again had to make do with the runner-up spot on his seasonal debut in the Greatwood Hurdle in November, and had to miss the International the following month after suffering a minor setback.

Pipe warned that his stable star would improve for his comeback run in the Kingwell Hurdle and having looked the most likely winner early in the straight, he was ultimately outgunned by Goshen.

“He seems to have come out of it all right. He ran a decent race and all roads lead to the Festival now,” said the Pond House handler. “I think he deserves to take his chance in the Champion Hurdle and that would be the plan. Outside of Honeysuckle it’s an open race. A lot can happen between now and Cheltenham and I’m not sure who’ll turn up, but obviously they’ve all got Honeysuckle to beat.”

With autumn wind surgery delaying his reappearance and a subsequent injury keeping him off the track for a further three months, Pipe is praying for an incident-free three weeks.

“We just want a clear run now,” he added. “We’ll worry about our horse and not worry about the others.”

Download the Sporting Life app now

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING