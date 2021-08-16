Check out the view from connections ahead of Saturday's Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree.

Lucinda Russell is excited to see her Scottish Grand National hero Mighty Thunder tackle the famous Aintree fences for the first time in Saturday’s Unibet Becher Chase. A week on from exciting stablemate Ahoy Senor annihilating his rivals at Newbury, the Kinross handler – who saddled One For Arthur to win the 2017 Grand National – is out to claim further big-race success on Merseyside. Since his narrow victory in the Scottish equivalent at Ayr in April, Mighty Thunder has run just once – finishing fourth in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in October.

Russell expects that run to leave her charge spot-on for this weekend’s assignment and she has been encouraged by his schooling over a National-type fence at her Scottish yard. “He seems in very good form. If he takes to the fences, he could run a very big race,” said Russell. “The trip is probably a little bit short for him, but I think he’ll be fine on the ground. We chopped a tree down and built a fence at home and he jumped that fine. “He was always going to need his first run in the Charlie Hall and I’m been pleased with him since.” Four weeks on from winning the Grand Sefton Chase, Mac Tottie bids to complete a double over the National fences for the father and son team of Peter and James Bowen. Bowen senior said: “It probably will be harder task and he’s got 7lb more to carry so it will be harder, but I think the trip will suit and he’ll be even better going a bit further. Fingers crossed he should go well. “It all depends if he can cope with his handicap mark (142) and handle the step up in trip, I think he will. I’m looking forward to it, he’s so fit and well and everything has gone well for him since his last run.”