Timeform's David Cleary wonders whether Thyme Hill is best aimed at the Stayers' Hurdle following his defeat to McFabulous at Newbury.

THYME HILL (Philip Hobbs) - November 26, 2022 View from the track: Given how well he looked to have taken to fences at Exeter on his first attempt, leading staying hurdler Thyme Hill was a sorry disappointment in the John Francome Novices' Chase at Newbury. He looked windy after ballooning the first open ditch and, once the race began in earnest, he was comprehensively outjumped over the last four fences by the winner McFabulous. In Thyme Hill's defence, a tactical race on good ground wouldn't have brought his stamina into play and, in terms of figures, it's arguable that he hasn't run at all badly. That said, he'd be very hard to fancy in something like the Kauto Star on this showing. His paddock appearance beforehand probably gives a clue to another issue – he looked lean, his appearance in contrast to the winner who was off an even shorter break. Thyme Hill's overall profile suggests a horse that needs time between his races. He's only once had three runs without at least a two-month break after the first or second. Where to go now? Thyme Hill has come to chasing relatively late in his career, turning nine in January. Given he's likely now to have a break, it would surely make sense to draw stumps on chasing and aim him at the Stayers' Hurdle in March. Click here to back Thyme Hill for the Stayers' Hurdle with Sky Bet

BOOTHILL (Harry Fry) - November 19, 2022 View from the track: The furore around the ground at Ascot and the withdrawal of Constitution Hill meant the quality of Boothill's performance in winning the Hurst Park Handicap Chase went under the radar. It shouldn't have done: Boothill, having just his third start over fences, put up a performance that would put him right in the mix for any graded novice chase before Cheltenham. However, he doesn't appear to have been given a single quote for the Sporting Life Arkle. It's not surprising that Boothill is already a much better chaser than he was a hurdler, having the physique and demeanour of one. He disappointed on his one try over fences last season, but won well at Newton Abbot on his return and there was a lot to like about the way he won on Saturday. Given a good sight of his fences, he jumped with assurance, and after travelling with zest, he saw the race out strongly too. The Henry VIII at Sandown might come a bit quick and is the target of Arkle favourite Jonbon, so the Wayward Lad at Kempton at Christmas could be a good option.

BANBRIDGE (Joseph O'Brien) - November 12, 2022 View from the track: There was no one standout performance over the three days of Cheltenham's November meeting, but for my money, Banbridge is the horse that did the most to stake his claim for top honours. Banbridge is already a Cheltenham Festival winner, having landed the Martin Pipe over hurdles last spring, but physically he's very much a chaser, a rangy gelding with bags of scope, and his fluent fencing was the key to his victory in Saturday's Arkle Trial. Faced by a quartet who'd shown form a stone better than he had over hurdles, he gave them a jumping lesson, just needing to be pushed out to defeat Tommy's Oscar by six lengths. The time of the race looks good and Banbridge wouldn't have much to find to reach a place in the Arkle itself. And there's definitely more to come. Although he's raced mostly over further, he's not short of speed and two miles will continue to pose no issues for him over fences.