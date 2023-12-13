‘Unbelievable’ Ile Est Francais primed for Boxing Day mission

Trainer Noel George described Ile Est Francais as “the best horse I’ve had anything to do with” ahead of his planned British debut in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

A Grade One-winning hurdler last year when officially trained by George’s British-based father, Tom, the five-year-old has made a fine start to his career over fences with successive victories at Auteuil. As Ile Est Francais carries the familiar colours of part-owner Richard Kelvin-Hughes, George and his training partner Amanda Zetterholm are keen to test his powers on UK soil, and he is now being readied for a festive trip across the Channel. “Because he’s owned by Richard Kelvin-Hughes, who has half of him, we are obviously going to want to compete in the UK at some stage,” said George. “I thought it would be best for him to run over English-style fences early on his career so he’s learnt before he has too much of a tendency to jump like a real French chaser. “I think the track at Kempton will suit him very well and he’s obviously still a novice, so hopefully it should be a nice opportunity.”

With Ile Est Francais having been campaigned almost exclusively at Auteuil so far, he will have a number different questions answer at Kempton, where James Reveley will ride. George, though, is unconcerned about a step up to three miles, the possibility of better ground or travelling abroad, while he will also have the opportunity to school over English-style fences before the big day. He added: “The ground was very soft last time and Kempton never gets very, very soft. He’s got a very high cruising speed and a slick jumping style, which I think will definitely suit the track and I don’t think the trip should be an issue at all. “France Galop built us three made to measure English fences on the grass and he’s going to school over them next week. There’s two plain fences and a ditch, so he’ll have seen them all. I would have been happy going without doing it, but he’ll be going there having seen it. “He’s very straightforward and he’s travelled a lot to go away for grass gallops. There’s always a little bit of a question mark about the travelling, but he’s very professional and has got got a companion going with him, so he should be very settled and I don’t think it should be an issue. “I think we’ve chosen the closest track to the Channel tunnel, so he doesn’t have to go too far!”