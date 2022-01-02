Honeysuckle's story so far, her prospects for 2022 and how she compares with Timeform's best mares over hurdles.

Racegoers at the Dromahane point-to-point in April 2018 were able to witness the first steps in the career of one of the best mares to race over jumps in recent times. But nobody present could surely have imagined that the winner of the Goffs Punchestown Sale 4yo Mares Maiden would one day be winning a Champion Hurdle and still be unbeaten the best part of four years later. The three-mile test on soft ground proved too much for most of the fillies at Dromahane – eight of the twelve runners were pulled up, one unseated, and the winner Honeysuckle came home 15 lengths clear of runner-up Annie Mc with the only other finisher beaten a distance. Annie Mc has gone on to be an above-average mare herself under Rules for Jonjo O’Neill, winning the final of the EBF Mares’ Series over hurdles at Newbury and making into an even better chaser, showing smart form, with five wins to her name over fences to date.

But there’s been no temptation yet to put Honeysuckle over the larger obstacles where, after all, most winning pointers would end up sooner rather than later. Her brilliance over hurdles has seen to that, and it seems unlikely now that Honeysuckle will ever go chasing. She’s certainly bred for the larger obstacles and to stay well too, as her point win suggested. Indeed, she’s very much the odd one out among the best jumpers sired by Sulamani who is also responsible for the 2016 Grand National winner Rule The World and those other smart staying chasers Copperhead and Potterman. And while Honeysuckle’s half-brother Colorado Doc failed to stay in the Welsh Grand National last week, he’s a useful chaser up to three miles nonetheless. Honeysuckle made her debut under Rules for Henry de Bromhead over two and a half miles but the way she won that mares’ maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse in November 2018 suggested she’d have the speed for two miles. So it proved on her next start when she won a listed mares’ novice at Thurles, and in a race run at just a steady gallop too, which put the emphasis on speed rather than stamina. It took Honeysuckle a while to begin to make a name for herself outside Ireland, though things might have been different had she not had to miss the Cheltenham Festival in her novice season. In her absence, the Dawn Run at Cheltenham was won by outsider Eglantine du Seuil from a field that also included the following season’s Champion Hurdle winner Epatante. But Honeysuckle was fit again in time for the Grade 1 mares’ novice at Fairyhouse that April in which half the field from the Dawn Run took her on. Having taken her unbeaten record to three in a Grade 3 contest at the same course in January, Honeysuckle was sent off the 6/4 favourite and conclusively proved herself the best novice of her sex with a most impressive victory, having Eglantine du Seuil back in third as another of Willie Mullins’ mares, Elfile, who had been sixth in the Dawn Run, took the runner-up spot. A still more significant victory in Honeysuckle’s burgeoning career came back at Fairyhouse later in 2019 when she took her unbeaten record to six in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle. Among her rivals was the mare who had won the last three editions of the Hatton’s Grace, Apple’s Jade, but with that rival well back in third as Honeysuckle routed her field by upwards of nine lengths, the result seemed to signal the dawn of a new era. Indeed, when Honeysuckle won the Hatton’s Grace again on her latest start at the end of November, she emulated Apple’s Jade by winning it for the third year running, a feat also accomplished by another mare, Solerina, between 2003 and 2005.

Honeysuckle’s latest Hatton’s Grace victory stretches her unbeaten record under Rules to 13 races, in all of which she has been partnered by Rachael Blackmore for whom Honeysuckle has been integral to her own rise to fame in recent seasons. Blackmore won a clutch of end-of-year awards after some outstanding achievements in 2021 but Honeysuckle wasn’t left out, earning Horse Racing Ireland’s Horse of the Year title. Blackmore had earned particular praise for her handling of Honeysuckle in the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival. Nipping up the inside when the sprint for home began, Blackmore and Honeysuckle held on for a half-length win over the odds-on Benie des Dieux who had to steer a wider course just as the race was taking shape. It was debatable which mare put up the better performance at Cheltenham that day – Honeysuckle in the David Nicholson or Epatante forty minutes earlier in the Champion Hurdle – but when the two of them met in the Champion Hurdle twelve months later there was no disputing Honeysuckle’s superiority. Those who made her the 11/10 favourite never had a moment’s worry as she jumped soundly throughout and quickened into the lead soon after the second last before keeping on well to beat Sharjah by six and a half lengths with Epatante back in third. That was a top-class effort from Honeysuckle, matching the merit of her ten-length success in the Irish Champion Hurdle which she had won for the second time the previous month. Honeysuckle then went on to win the Punchestown Champion Hurdle where once again Sharjah and Epatante filled the places. With Sharjah winning his fourth Matheson Hurdle at Leopardstown and Epatante her second Christmas Hurdle at Kempton in the last week, Honeysuckle’s connections won’t have lost any sleep after those results while the mare herself remained in her box over the Christmas period. She’s due to appear next in the Irish Champion Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival, a race she’ll be bidding to win for the third time, before returning to Cheltenham. Honeysuckle is odds-on to retain her Champion Hurdle crown, though news that last season’s impressive Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ winner Appreciate It is to remain over hurdles this season could present her with a potentially high-class rival in what is a particularly threadbare two-mile hurdle division. But With Honeysuckle entitled to the 7lb mares’ allowance, it would take a top-class performance from a male rival to spoil her unbeaten record if she’s anywhere near her best at either Leopardstown or Cheltenham.

There’s no doubting Honeysuckle’s dominance over her contemporaries at present, but where does she fit in among the best mares over hurdles in recent times? Timeform recently published its Greatest Mares series reviewing the highest-rated mares over jumps from the last forty years or so. Honeysuckle will have earned a place among them by the time she retires, with her current rating of 165 putting her behind only Dawn Run (173), Annie Power (170) and Flakey Dove (166) among the best mares over hurdles. The tremendously game Flakey Dove enjoyed a fine career, winning 12 times over hurdles and twice more on the Flat, though the rating she achieved when winning the 1994 Champion Hurdle was much the highest of her career. At a time when the mares’ allowance was only 5lb, she got the better of a pair of top-class male rivals in Oh So Risky and Large Action. Flakey Dove had finished third behind the same pair in the Tote Gold Trophy at Newbury when Large Action had pipped Oh So Risky who was carrying 12-0. Large Action went on to finish second in the following season’s Champion Hurdle behind an outstanding winner in Alderbrook. Honeysuckle’s profile is more similar to that of Annie Power who was the next mare to win the Champion Hurdle, 22 years after Flakey Dove. Annie Power ended her career with a record of 15 wins from 17 starts, with her very best performance coming on her final start when she followed up her Champion Hurdle victory by winning the Aintree Hurdle by 18 lengths from My Tent Or Yours who had also chased her home at Cheltenham. Starting off in bumpers, Annie Power ran up a sequence of ten straight wins before meeting with her first defeat at the 2014 Cheltenham Festival when second in the Stayers’ Hurdle, the only time she was tried over three miles. The only other race she didn’t win came at the following year’s Festival when she memorably crashed out at the final flight of the David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle when looking sure to collect. Dawn Run was to earn a unique place in jumping history as the only horse to win both the Champion Hurdle and Cheltenham Gold Cup and proved herself first as an outstanding hurdler. She earned her 173 rating over hurdles during her 1983/84 campaign when she was beaten only once in nine starts and completed a unique treble of ‘Champion Hurdles’ in Ireland, Britain and France. Her Cheltenham win – gained by less than a length from outsider Cima – wasn’t her best performance, but like Annie Power she was a brilliant winner of the Aintree Hurdle, pulling ten lengths clear of the top-class Champion Hurdle third Very Promising in receipt of just 3 lb. The mares’ allowance had been introduced in Britain that season but there was no concession yet in Ireland; when Dawn Run won the Irish Champion Hurdle she actually had to concede 5 lb or more to the rest of the field.

