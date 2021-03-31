Randox Grand National Festival: Umbrigado ready for Manifesto

David Pipe admits Umbrigado will have to improve again if he is to complete a four-timer over fences in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase on the opening day of the Randox Grand National Festival at Aintree.
The progressive seven year old is on course to make his first start at Grade One level since finishing down the field in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at the same track in 2019.
Since tasting defeat on his debut over fences Umbrigado has gone from strength to strength, rattling up a hat-trick of wins including victory in the Grade Three Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last time out, which has prompted his return to the top table.
Victory in next Thursday’s (April 8th) race would be a first for Pipe in the two mile four contest and he said: “Umbrigado will probably go for the two and a half mile Grade One on the first day at Aintree.
“He was very good the last day at Newbury and although this will be different with a small but select field the track and trip should suit him and he definitely deserves to go there.
“He ran well the time before last at Wetherby and he showed that he stays two and a half miles last time at Newbury on better ground. He seems to be much better over a fence.
“We decided not to go to Cheltenham with him as it was close enough after Newbury. His owners (John White and Anne Underhill) have had great success at both Cheltenham and Aintree, but we opted for Aintree as he run well enough there before.
“He has always been a horse we thought a lot of and the last two performances have demonstrated that. He is going to have to improve again but he seems to be on an upward curve.”
Meanwhile, Pipe confirmed stablemate Adagio will bid to claim a second Grade One success of the campaign when he lines up in the Doom Bar Anniversary 4-Y-0 Juvenile Hurdle.
Victory in the Finale Hurdle at Chepstow was followed up with an impressive second place in the JCB Triumph Hurdle at The Festival™ supporting WellChild earlier this month.
And Pipe added: “He was perhaps a little bit of a forgotten horse in the Triumph but he ran an absolute cracker. He seems good at home and he will now take his chance in the Grade One juvenile at Aintree.
“He has won around Cheltenham and a quick track like Warwick so I think he is versatile regarding ground and track.
“I wasn’t sure at the start whether he would be good enough to be up to Triumph Hurdle standard but he has proved me wrong by the performances at Chepstow and at Cheltenham.”