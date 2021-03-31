Randox Grand National Festival: Umbrigado ready for Manifesto

The progressive seven year old is on course to make his first start at Grade One level since finishing down the field in the Betway Mersey Novices’ Hurdle at the same track in 2019.

Since tasting defeat on his debut over fences Umbrigado has gone from strength to strength, rattling up a hat-trick of wins including victory in the Grade Three Greatwood Gold Cup at Newbury last time out, which has prompted his return to the top table.

Victory in next Thursday’s (April 8th) race would be a first for Pipe in the two mile four contest and he said: “Umbrigado will probably go for the two and a half mile Grade One on the first day at Aintree.

“He was very good the last day at Newbury and although this will be different with a small but select field the track and trip should suit him and he definitely deserves to go there.

“He ran well the time before last at Wetherby and he showed that he stays two and a half miles last time at Newbury on better ground. He seems to be much better over a fence.

“We decided not to go to Cheltenham with him as it was close enough after Newbury. His owners (John White and Anne Underhill) have had great success at both Cheltenham and Aintree, but we opted for Aintree as he run well enough there before.

“He has always been a horse we thought a lot of and the last two performances have demonstrated that. He is going to have to improve again but he seems to be on an upward curve.”