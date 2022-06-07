Willie Mullins’ two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo has been retired, along with owner-mate, Melon, on Tuesday.

Al Boum Photo won 10 races in total, with the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse taking his Grade One haul to three. Sent off at 12/1 for the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Al Boum Photo stayed on strongly after the last to beat Anibale Fly under Townend, securing a memorable first Gold Cup for Mullins. The following year he won it for a second time, again via a stop off at Tramore, while he was third and sixth in the race as a nine and 10-year-old, respectively. Last seen pulling up in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil in May, Mullins has called time on a career that yielded over £1,000,000 in prize money.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!