Willie Mullins’ two-time Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Al Boum Photo has been retired, along with owner-mate, Melon, on Tuesday.
Al Boum Photo won 10 races in total, with the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse taking his Grade One haul to three.
Sent off at 12/1 for the 2019 Cheltenham Gold Cup, Al Boum Photo stayed on strongly after the last to beat Anibale Fly under Townend, securing a memorable first Gold Cup for Mullins.
The following year he won it for a second time, again via a stop off at Tramore, while he was third and sixth in the race as a nine and 10-year-old, respectively.
Last seen pulling up in the Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris at Auteuil in May, Mullins has called time on a career that yielded over £1,000,000 in prize money.
“He’ll always hold a special place in our hearts at Closutton, being the horse that won a first Cheltenham Gold Cup for us,” Mullins told Sporting Life on Tuesday.
“To go back and win it for a second time shows what a good horse he was and he’ll be sorely missed.”
Mullins also retired Melon, also owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, on Tuesday.
Melon had a terrific record at the Cheltenham Festival, finishing second in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’, two Champion Hurdles and the Marsh Chase.
He was fifth behind stablemate Allaho in this year’s Ryanair.
“To finish second at four Cheltenham Festivals takes some doing,” said Mullins. “It’s a shame he didn’t win one, but we couldn’t have asked any more of him and hopefully he has a happy retirement along with Al Boum.
"We wish them all the best in their new eventing careers.”
