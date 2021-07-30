Richard Fahey column: Glorious Goodwood team

Two runners in Thursday's Unibet Richmond Stakes for our columnist on Thursday - including his Norfolk Stakes winner Perfect Power.

Thursday 14:25 Perfect Power

He has a three pound penalty for his Royal Ascot win which is always tough but the horse is in great order. As I write the ground is drying up and should be beautiful by the Richmond Stakes, possibly just on the dead side but he should handle that. We’ve been trying to find the right race for him and this one suits and I have no worries about going up to six furlongs, in fact I think he’ll be better for it.

14:25 Khunan

He was about a length behind Perfect Power when sixth in the Norfolk and his form is absolutely rock solid, two runs ago he split Angel Bleu and Lujuain at Pontefract. I think stepping up to six will be OK for him and he won’t mind the ground. He's in great form and I'd expect him to go well too.

Friday 14:25 Rhythm Master

He’s going back up to a mile in the Bonhams Thoroughbred Stakes. PJ McDonald has been mad keen to do so and I can see why, he was on his head all the way in the Jersey Stakes last time and all he did was gallop. I hope the ground doesn't dry up too much for him, the slower the better in his case, and it’s a warm race so he’ll need his A-game.

15:00 Hartswood

Another one who will need to be at his very best. He’s drawn 18 and we just can’t get a break on that front at the moment. We’ll decide on the day what we do, see how the pace looks like stacking up, but we’ll probably have to drop in. He’ll need luck obviously and is a horse who is banging away in the big handicaps and yet to win one. We’ll keep trying in the hope things fall his way one day. 16:45 Adeb