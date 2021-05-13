Graeme North's Watch & Learn | Two colts can Bridge the gap

Graeme North takes a look at the most significant timefigures from the recent action and he says both Normandy Bridge and Bay Bridge are horses to follow.

The Dante meeting is arguably the start of the Flat season ‘proper’ in Yorkshire and is one of the best week’s racing all year with quality meetings at Newmarket and Newbury chock full of promising three-year-olds running alongside and beyond York. Starting off at York, it’s fair to say Hurricane Lane looks an ‘up to scratch’ winner of the Dante given his Timeform rating of 119 sits in the middle of winning ratings over the last ten years, as does his 115 timefigure. Unbeaten in three starts, he has improved significantly each time he has seen the racecourse, and so long as he handles Epsom ought to progress again as a mile and a half will be right up his street. Even so, his achievements so far don’t quite match up to those of Derby favourite Bolshoi Ballet and might not yet match Bolshoi Ballet’s stable-companion High Definition either should the pair clash again at Epsom. The latter, by the Derby go-to sire Galileo, created a huge impression last year and emerges from the Dante with a slightly bigger upgrade (4lb compared to 3lb) than Hurricane Lane, not enough to turn the tables by itself but enough to think with this run behind him (he missed his intended prep, the Lingfield Derby Trial, because his blood wasn’t right) he could improve significantly. Snowfall had things much her own way in front in the Musidora as her lowly 93 timefigure implies, but even after incorporating a hefty sectional upgrade she still looks short of the level needed for the Oaks, comments that also apply to the beaten pair Noon Star and Teona who were both prominent in the betting for the race beforehand. Aside from High Definition, the other significant winner on the clock (113 timefigure) at York was Winter Power in the Listed Westow Stakes. Her usually reticent trainer Tim Easterby was purring about her afterwards and she’ll no doubt head to Ascot next month.

Over at Newbury, the best winning timefigure of the meeting didn’t come in the meeting’s highlight, the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes, where Palace Pier had 10lb in hand on Timeform ratings and didn’t have to run to his best to account for the seemingly much-improved Lady Bowthorpe, or the Aston Park Stakes where the much-heralded Al Aasy didn’t have to come off the bridle in a modest time, but in the London Gold Cup. The three-year-old handicap, sponsored by BetVictor, has been won by multiple Group winners in recent years, among them Al Kazeem, Defoe and Time Test, and the latest winner Bay Bridge will almost certainly be another. His timefigure of 113 is much higher than any of those who subsequently won Group races managed, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he follows the same path as Sir Michael Stoute’s last London Gold Cup winner, Cannock Chase, who went on to win the Tercentenary Stakes (now the Hampton Court Stakes) at Royal Ascot. The two-year-olds Gisburn (94) and Dukebox (91) also gave notice they are Ascot bound with useful wins, though those of us who backed Beheld (93) in the seven-furlong novice on the Friday are still hanging our heads in disbelief that she got beaten. She’s got bags of speed and I’d expect her to run to three figures next time. Jumby and Derab were the timefigure poster boys at Newmarket’s two-day meeting. The former posted a 109 in a competitive six-furlong handicap so justifying his Commonwealth Cup entry, while the latter, Enable’s half-brother, looked every inch a Group-class animal himself in his maiden win in 101. The French equivalents of the 2000 and 1000 Guineas, the Poule d’Essai des Poulains (and Pouliches), took place at ParisLongchamp over the weekend, but how much relevance either contest has with a view to either the Prix du Jockey-Club or the Prix de Diane (French Derby and Oaks) remains to be seen. The colts race, the Poulains, was run at a slower tempo with the leader getting to the 600m marker around a second slower than the fillies according to the Longines sectionals posted on the France Galop website, yet despite that, Poulains winner St Mark’s Basilica managed to run the last 600m only fractionally quicker than did the surprise Pouliches winner Coeursamba. Timefigures of 96 and 105 for the Classics, along with upgrades of 10lb and 8lb respectively, suggest the form of both races is muddling and ordinary in equal measure. If there was a Prix du Jockey-Club club colt in the Poulains – assuming St Mark’s Basilica stays at a mile, as his dam was a non-staying daughter of Galileo - it could well be the stoutly-bred Normandy Bridge whose two efforts so far this year are better than they look. Second in last year’s Criterium International at Saint-Cloud, Normandy Bridge was surprisingly dropped back in trip for his reappearance in the Prix Djebel and once again found this test too sharp. Nonetheless, a 34.79 last 600m was the third fastest in the race (St Mark’s Basilica clocked a 34.69) and seeing as his dam won over a mile and a half and his several Pattern-winning relations include the Prix D’Ispahan winner Democrate, 20/1 for the Jockey Club doesn’t look too shabby.

Coeursamba’s defeat of Guineas winner Mother Earth was unexpected but there looked little fluke about it as the sectionals show she ran the last 600m a length or so faster than the runner-up. Even so, those 600m were barely quicker than the 72-rated Jasmina managed in the penultimate handicap further underlining this isn’t form to be getting carried away with. Burgarita, a daughter of Sea The Stars, who won the Listed Prix de la Seine earlier in the day in a timefigure of 100, (along with a 8lb upgrade) looks at least as good a Diane candidate as anything that ran in the Pouliches. Any reader who noted down the names of two horses I mentioned as sectional horses to follow in this space two weeks ago ought to have been satisfied when the first of them to have run, Aleezdancer, bolted up at Beverley last week at 9/2, in the showing himself to be one of the best youngsters seen so far in the North. Now that the two-year-old programme is starting to ramp up, it seems a good time to put forward a couple of other youngsters who have shown promise over and above what more conventional form analysis might infer from their debuts recently. Last week’s column took a detailed look at Silver Bullet Lady and how her Salisbury debut had been impacted by inexperience, and Sir Min’s effort at Chester two weeks back was notable for the same reason. Although only fourth behind the Tom Dascombe duo Mercurial and Russellinthebushes, Sir Min was arguably the best horse in the race. There is no deeper end for a green two-year-old to be thrown into first time out than Chester, and Sir Min was soon adrift of his more race-savvy rivals after an awkward start. Once the penny dropped, Sir Min came home much faster than anything else, running the last two furlongs around three lengths quicker than the winner, and he’ll surely put this experience to good use next time, even if he doesn’t turn out to be as good as the last fourth-place finisher in the same race, Rose Of Kildare, who went on to land the Musidora! Newcomers trained by Charlies caught my eye at Ascot’s two-day meeting the weekend before last, but I’ll pass over the more obvious Appleby-trained daughter of Frankel, Fall Of Rome, and plump instead for Eve Lodge from the Fellowes yard. A daughter of the speedy Ardad whose first crop of two-year-olds have won plenty of races already, Eve Lodge was dropped in leaving the stalls but the sectionals show that she ran the third and last furlongs significantly faster than her rivals, and might have done the same in the penultimate one too had she not run up the back of rivals and had to be switched. There is a good case for rating her the rightful winner and she has an entry at Haydock this Friday at six furlongs.