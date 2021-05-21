Twilight Spinner the highlight at Haydock for David O'Meara

A review of the action from Haydock Park on Friday afternoon as Twilight Spinner stole the show for David O'Meara.

Trainer David O’Meara feels that Twilight Spinner “can go to the very top” after recording a hugely impressive six and a half-length success in the Listed EBF British Stallion Studs Cecil Frail Stakes at Haydock Park on Friday. The three year old was taking a marked step up in class on just her third career outing after winning a maiden at Ripon earlier this month, but she looked more than at home in the grade and revelled in the conditions to sweep past a smart-looking field in the six-furlong contest under Shane Gray. And her trainer is expecting big things from the daughter of Twilight Son, who was returned at 8/1. Speaking after the race, O’Meara said: “It was a little bit of a gamble pitching her into this as she’d only run twice before and won a maiden last time out, so to go from a maiden to doing that was something.

“I thought she achieved a lot at Ripon, she beat her own side by 12 or 15 lengths and then had to beat those on the other side on her own, so visually she looked well above average. “The ground was a bit of an unknown but Spinatrix, the dam, liked soft ground. She was brilliant today and Shane gave her a brilliant ride. He got across and I think you need to be this side and he said when he gave her a bit of a nudge, she came alive under him. “I’ll speak to Simon Turner at Hambleton Racing and see what he’d like to do. It’s early days in this filly’s career but I’d like to think she can go to the very top. She’s still only a skeleton really and she has got a huge future – she is not going to be done and dusted at three.” Twilight Spinner provided a marquee victory for jockey Shane Gray, who said: “That was very good, obviously it was only her third run and she did it very well. She was still a bit green early doors but she loved the ground and picked up really well, so she looks a smart filly.” Back in second was the Richard Fahey-trained Ventura Diamond and jockey Paul Hanagan commented: “She ran really well and we’re really pleased with her, she’s a really genuine filly and as tough as they come.” The opening race was the Tyldeseley Handicap over an extended mile and a quarter, which was won in really good style by the John Mackie-trained Rainbow Jet (5/1).

