Charlie Hills might have been left scratching his head at the Rowley Mile on Wednesday after rattling the woodwork twice, but his mood was lifted following the comeback victory secured by Tuscan in the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes on day three of Newmarket's bet365 Craven Meeting.
Having watched both Garrus and Loves Me Likearock fill the runner-up spot 24 hours earlier, the Lambourn handler was pack among the winners following the son of Churchill’s success in Thursday's seven-furlong contest under William Buick.
Finishing fastest of them all up the stands’ side rail the 11/2 chance forged past 8/13 Favourite, and the previously unbeaten Audience, before going on to prevail by three quarters of a length.
Hills said: “They are running well but we just hit the cross bar a couple of times yesterday. He is a real tough genuine horse. He is a probably a little more bit more experienced than some of the others.
“He saw it out really well and they were good horses. That was only his first run of the year so we can hopefully work up and see where we go.
“He ran once at Listed level last year but he hated the ground up there (at Pontefract) and he lost his action completely, so it was lovely to get him on some fast ground like this.”
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
Hills claimed the race 12 months ago with Mutasaabeq, who was subsequently supplemented for the QIPCO 2000 Guineas, however the Group One-winning handler has ruled out going down that road with Tuscan.
The trainer continued: “I don’t think we will be supplementing him for the Guineas. He probably will get a mile. He is a very tough and genuine horse and one that is on your side.
“We will try find a Listed race now next. There is the King Charles II back here and the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. Those are the sort of races for him.”
The Classic-winning trainer also issued an update on Allayaali, who he confirmed will not make an appearance in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas on May 4 after failing to sparkle in a gallop before racing on Wednesday.
He said: “We’ve just done a few tests and we won’t run her in the Guineas. We will give her a lot of time and go from there.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.