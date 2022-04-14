Having watched both Garrus and Loves Me Likearock fill the runner-up spot 24 hours earlier, the Lambourn handler was pack among the winners following the son of Churchill’s success in Thursday's seven-furlong contest under William Buick.

Finishing fastest of them all up the stands’ side rail the 11/2 chance forged past 8/13 Favourite, and the previously unbeaten Audience, before going on to prevail by three quarters of a length.

Hills said: “They are running well but we just hit the cross bar a couple of times yesterday. He is a real tough genuine horse. He is a probably a little more bit more experienced than some of the others.

“He saw it out really well and they were good horses. That was only his first run of the year so we can hopefully work up and see where we go.

“He ran once at Listed level last year but he hated the ground up there (at Pontefract) and he lost his action completely, so it was lovely to get him on some fast ground like this.”