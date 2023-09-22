Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap preview: Noel Meade sweet on Sheishybrid

Despite a career spanning more than 50 years which has seen him crowned Irish National Hunt Champion Trainer seven times, he is yet to saddle a winner at Newmarket.

Since 1994 the Cheltenham Festival-winning handler has only had three runners on the Rowley Mile, with the latest being multiple Grade Two scorer Snow Falcon who finished 14th in the 2017 Cesarewitch under now retired two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan.

And while Meade, who started out with just one horse in 1970, has been an infrequent visitor to the Rowley Mile throughout his career, he admits it would be “nice” to celebrate a winner at Flat racing’s headquarters with the five-year-old Mastercraftsman mare this weekend.

Meade said: "We have decided to come over to Newmarket with Sheishybrid as we were looking for the better ground and there wasn’t a suitable race for her over here (Ireland) as it looks like it will be soft for the Irish Cesarewitch on Sunday.

"It has been a good few years since I had a runner at Newmarket. We’ve not had many there and the last runner would have been Snow Falcon in the Cesarewitch.

“It is nice to get a winner anywhere, but it would be nice to get a winner at Newmarket. We hope the course at Newmarket will be a big help for her as she can get stuck in traffic in her races, which she shouldn’t there.

“Unfortunately, I won’t be there as we also have a runner at Ayr in the Doonside Cup and at Listowel, however my wife (Derville) will be there.”