Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap preview: Noel Meade sweet on Sheishybrid

Noel Meade believes the course at Newmarket will be a help to Sheishybrid as the County Meath trainer bids to land a first winner at the Rowley Mile in Saturday's feature Turners Cesarewitch Trial Handicap.
Despite a career spanning more than 50 years which has seen him crowned Irish National Hunt Champion Trainer seven times, he is yet to saddle a winner at Newmarket.
Since 1994 the Cheltenham Festival-winning handler has only had three runners on the Rowley Mile, with the latest being multiple Grade Two scorer Snow Falcon who finished 14th in the 2017 Cesarewitch under now retired two-time champion jockey Paul Hanagan.
And while Meade, who started out with just one horse in 1970, has been an infrequent visitor to the Rowley Mile throughout his career, he admits it would be “nice” to celebrate a winner at Flat racing’s headquarters with the five-year-old Mastercraftsman mare this weekend.
Meade said: "We have decided to come over to Newmarket with Sheishybrid as we were looking for the better ground and there wasn’t a suitable race for her over here (Ireland) as it looks like it will be soft for the Irish Cesarewitch on Sunday.
"It has been a good few years since I had a runner at Newmarket. We’ve not had many there and the last runner would have been Snow Falcon in the Cesarewitch.
“It is nice to get a winner anywhere, but it would be nice to get a winner at Newmarket. We hope the course at Newmarket will be a big help for her as she can get stuck in traffic in her races, which she shouldn’t there.
“Unfortunately, I won’t be there as we also have a runner at Ayr in the Doonside Cup and at Listowel, however my wife (Derville) will be there.”
Lining up in opposition in the 10-runner field for the two and a quarter mile prize will be Sheishybrid’s last time out Clonmel conqueror Extensio from the Pat O’Donnell yard.
However, with the wide-open spaces on the Rowley Mile expected to play to the strengths of Sheishybrid, along with the swing in the weights, Meade is optimistic the tables can be turned.
Meade added: “She is coming into form, but she makes up her own arrangements as she is very sluggish early on. When she gets going she comes home well. She is very capable of running well but she just makes hard work of it.
“The horse that beat her last time is running against her again, but that has gone up in the weights and this track should suit our mare better. She will love the two and a quarter mile trip here.”
Sheishybrid holds an entry in next month’s Club Godolphin Cesarewitch Handicap, which she is as short as 25/1 for. And Meade says a return trip to Rowley Mile on October 14th for the £200,000 contest could be on the agenda depending on how she performs at the weekend.
He added: “If she runs a big race there on Saturday then we would certainly be trying to come back for the Cesarewitch. Whether she would get in is another question because as it stands she would need a few to come out, but we would have a look at the race.”
Newmarket’s Clerk of the Course, Michael Prosser, expects Saturday's meeting, which is the first of 10 fixtures that will take place on the Rowley Mile across September, October and November, to start on good, good to soft ground.
He said: “We’ve had approximately 40 millimetres of rain this week and the course has taken it extremely well.
“The ground is good, good to soft in places and that is a fair description - the growth of grass on the course has been excellent. There is the chance of a shower on Friday afternoon, but Saturday looks like being a lovely day."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org