Fergal O'Brien and Kerry Lee assess their Warwick chances

The nine-year-old is a useful performer at his peak and despite having lost his way a little, hinted at a revival when third behind Sky Pirate, who was subsequently successful in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, on his penultimate start at Warwick in January.

Generous Day built on that when rolling to a six-length success at Hereford on the last day of February and Oliver is hopeful of another good display off a 7lb higher mark returned to Warwick.

He said: “He’s just a proper spring and autumn ground horse, in that he appreciates that better ground. He’s in fine fettle at the moment and Paddy (Brennan) felt he could go in again when he rode him last time.

“He’s in good form and is a two-time course and distance winner, so on good ground this should be ideal for him and we’re hoping for a good run again.”

Fergal O’Brien will be hoping for a productive afternoon for his yard, sending three runners who all look to have solid claims.

The first of those is Agent Valdez, who takes her chance in the second race, the Watch On Racing TV Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old was a commanding winner of a similar event at Leicester in December, and her trainer is hoping that the return to quicker ground can prompt a return to form, after struggling in tough conditions at Taunton in January.

He said: “She’s in good form and has just been waiting for some better ground. She won at Leicester for us and she just didn’t like Taunton on horrible ground last time, so I’m hoping she’ll be better here. Liam Harrison takes a useful 7lb off and we’re looking forward to running here.

“It’s a competitive little race, but she’s rated better than everything else, so hopefully the handicapper has got it right. Dan’s (Skelton) Stylish Dancer won the other day and they’re flying along, so it should be a good little race.”