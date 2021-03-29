Fergal O'Brien and Kerry Lee assess their Warwick chances

Henry Oliver is hopeful that dual course and distance winner Generous Day can build on his return to winning ways at Hereford last month by performing well in Tuesday’s feature race at Warwick, the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap Chase.
The nine-year-old is a useful performer at his peak and despite having lost his way a little, hinted at a revival when third behind Sky Pirate, who was subsequently successful in the Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, on his penultimate start at Warwick in January.
Generous Day built on that when rolling to a six-length success at Hereford on the last day of February and Oliver is hopeful of another good display off a 7lb higher mark returned to Warwick.
He said: “He’s just a proper spring and autumn ground horse, in that he appreciates that better ground. He’s in fine fettle at the moment and Paddy (Brennan) felt he could go in again when he rode him last time.
“He’s in good form and is a two-time course and distance winner, so on good ground this should be ideal for him and we’re hoping for a good run again.”
Fergal O’Brien will be hoping for a productive afternoon for his yard, sending three runners who all look to have solid claims.
The first of those is Agent Valdez, who takes her chance in the second race, the Watch On Racing TV Mares' Novices' Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old was a commanding winner of a similar event at Leicester in December, and her trainer is hoping that the return to quicker ground can prompt a return to form, after struggling in tough conditions at Taunton in January.
He said: “She’s in good form and has just been waiting for some better ground. She won at Leicester for us and she just didn’t like Taunton on horrible ground last time, so I’m hoping she’ll be better here. Liam Harrison takes a useful 7lb off and we’re looking forward to running here.
“It’s a competitive little race, but she’s rated better than everything else, so hopefully the handicapper has got it right. Dan’s (Skelton) Stylish Dancer won the other day and they’re flying along, so it should be a good little race.”
O’Brien also sends new recruit Clemento, who is due to have his first run for 383 days in the Happy 21st Birthday Tia Harrison Handicap Hurdle and the Ravenswell Farm trainer believes this run ought to tell him plenty about his charge.
He said: “He’s settled very well into the yard. He was actually due to run a little while ago but I took him out due to the ground and one thing and another, so tomorrow is his first run for us and it’s a real fact-finding mission for him. I just hope he gets round and runs well and we can learn from it and go forward from there.”
Finally, the yard sends out Great Heart'Jac in the first division of the finale, the racingtv.com Maiden Open National Hunt Flat Race. The six-year-old won a point-to-point in Ireland and has shown plenty of ability in his two starts in bumpers to date. O’Brien is hopeful that he can shape well once again in what will likely be his final start before the summer.
He said: “He’s a nice horse and we’re looking forward to him running. We were very pleased with his last run at Kempton. The ground was probably a bit soft for him on his first run in a very competitive race at Newbury, and hopefully he can go forward again on the back of that run. He’ll probably need a summer break after this, and we’ll look forward to him going over hurdles next season.”
Meanwhile, Kerry Lee is due to have two runners on the card, including Not Sure in the opener, the Join Racing TV Now Maiden Hurdle.
Lee is hoping that he can build on a promising debut effort at Exeter earlier this month, though she added that the five-year-old is very much a chaser in time.
She said: “He’s fine after his run at Exeter. That was a good start over hurdles and the step up in trip was what we were looking for, so hopefully he can build on that here.
“I hope he’ll be a nice chaser in time. He’s got that written all over him and it’s just a case of building experience for him now. This is his second time over hurdles and chasing will be his aim in the future, so it’s just a case of getting some education into him.”
Not Sure will be the first runner in the colours of Will Roseff since the retirement of Happy Diva a fortnight ago, and Lee was full of praise for her former stable star.
She said: “She was brilliant for me. She was the horse of a lifetime and hopefully we’ll have lots of mini Divas on the course in the future!”
Finally, Lee also sends out Black Poppy for his debut in the first division of the bumper. She added: “I haven’t had him all that long and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes on his racecourse debut.”