Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Waterlogging - claimed Hamilton card
Waterlogging - claimed Leicester card

Tuesday racing: Waterlogged Leicester abandon

By Sporting Life
10:15 · TUE December 28, 2021

Leicester’s meeting on Tuesday has been abandoned due to waterlogging.

The fixture, the biggest of the season at the Midlands track, had not even been in doubt overnight.

Shortly after 8am officials called an impromptu 9.45am inspection due to incessant heavy rain throughout the morning and not long after that inspection had taken place the decision was taken.

Clerk of the course Jimmy Stevenson said: “It’s caught us on the hop unfortunately.

“When I arrived at 6am this morning it was fine but it has not stopped raining since and it’s not fit for racing, unfortunately.

“It’s a shame because it’s our biggest fixture of the season and ITV were coming as well.”

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING