Free betting previews & race-by-race tips for Tuesday

Lady Hayes could be the solution to what appears a competitive British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

Roger Varian’s charge was twice a winner as a juvenile, posting a particularly eyecatching effort in beating subsequent Group-race performers in Light Refrain and Noon Star on the first occasion.

Her own foray into Group Three company in France at the end of last year failed to pay dividends, but Varian opted to keep her to smart company on her seasonal bow in the Pretty Polly at Newmarket, where she really did not help her chances by failing to settle at all.

Lady Hayes then took her chance in a Goodwood Listed heat and given the tough weather conditions that day, her length second was a fine run.

Most recently she found Alpinista too good in the Lancashire Oaks at Haydock – form that was franked with the winner’s Group One strike in Germany on Sunday.

While Lady Hayes was outstayed on Merseyside, it represented a huge leap forward that has seen her official rating jump from 95 to 103.

That mark leaves her with a bit to find against Technique, but Varian’s filly appeals as a more unexposed type and while a drop back in trip is not certain to suit, Lady Hayes can still put her best foot forward.