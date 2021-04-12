Free betting previews & race by race tips for Tuesday

Secret Protector can enhance his big-race claims by winning the bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

The Charlie Appleby-trained son of War Front won the second of his two starts at Kempton as a two-year-old, before spending the winter in Dubai.

Secret Protector ran only once in Meydan, but he certainly created a big impression when trotting up by five and a half lengths from Areen over a distance not dissimilar to this one.

This is a very solid renewal of a race that can provide Classic clues, but it seems significant that he is the pick of William Buick in preference to stablemate Highland Avenue, who has been progressing nicely on the all-weather.

Aidan O’Brien’s Arturo Toscanini is an obvious danger, as is Royal Champion for Roger Varian, but it is often folly to oppose Appleby and Buick on their home turf.

Hortzadar ran an excellent race in the Lincoln and can gain a deserved success in the Pat Smullen Handicap.

Outrunning his odds of 66-1 at Doncaster last month, the David O’Meara-trained six-year-old was an excellent third to the highly-progressive winner Haqeeqy, beaten just two lengths.

A similar effort would make him hard to beat at Headquarters.

Mutasaabeq looked a smart prospect when making a winning debut over this seven furlongs in October.

The ground that day was heavy, but the son of the Ghanaati – who landed the 1000 Guineas in 2009 – should appreciate the much better ground in the the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes.

The Charlie Hills-trained colt can take his perfect record to two before going on to bigger things.

It is five years since Kentuckyconnection took fifth place in the 2000 Guineas, but Bryan Smart’s stable stalwart is still on the go and retains plenty of ability.

Now a gelding, he won over this mile trip last month and has become something of a Newcastle specialist, making him worthy of following in the Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap.

Exhalation is another course and distance Gosforth Park winner, springing an 80-1 shock over a mile last time. He can repeat the dose, albeit at shorter odds, in the Free Tips Daily On attheraces Handicap.

There was no fluke about the filly’s victory on her second outing following 208 days off the track. The four-year-old has only been put up 5lb, which seems generous.

Sweet Adare returned to form when landing a cosy success at Wincanton recently, to end a losing run going back to November 2019.

Victor Dartnall’s eight-year-old mare is expected to back that up in the newtonabbotracing.com Handicap Hurdle at the Devon track.