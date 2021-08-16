Tuesday racing preview: Albasheer back at Salisbury

Trained by Owen Burrows, the Shamardal colt won by over six lengths on his debut at Doncaster and returned to Town Moor for the Group Two.

Sent off favourite, he was beaten a length by Richard Hannon’s Chindit, with Joseph O’Brien’s State Of Rest – who recently won a Grade One in America – back in third.

Albasheer went on to run in the Dewhurst and was not disgraced in finishing sixth, just over four lengths behind leading three-year-old St Mark’s Basilica.