Tuesday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

On The Exchange Lay of the day – SPACE BLUES (3.00 Goodwood)

Charlie Appleby’s SPACE BLUES was dead impressive when winning last year’s Lennox Stakes and it has surely been his target for a little while now but, unlike last year when coming into this a thriving horse, he’s not been sighted since Meydan in March. He doesn’t want a gruelling test over this seven-furlong trip either, while there is plenty of strength in depth when it comes to the opposition if you’re looking to take him on from the stall 12. Place only – IMPRESSOR (2.40 Beverley)

Phil Makin’s recruit IMPRESSOR has come crashing down the weights and it looks a matter of time before he’s placed to take advantage. There were hints of a resurgence when fourth at Haydock last time and the switch right back to the minimum trip (yet to be tested at 5f) looks a potentially inspired move too.

Multiple Choice Make your multis out of these five hot horses running today: OUTGATE (1.40 Yarmouth)

Daniel and Claire Kubler’s OUTGATE fairly bolted up on debut at Wolverhampton and while the overall time wasn’t wildly impressive and the bare form has yet to be test since, the way he passed the post with his ears pricked suggested he bare came out of third gear there. The Outstrip colt goes onto the turf for the first time here and looks a potentially useful type going forward. CUBAN DANCER (3.15 Beverley)

Mark Johnston sends his A-team to Goodwood this week but it’s worth keeping an eye on his local runners too and CUBAN DANCER could be hard to peg back despite a 6lb penalty for his Newmarket win. Crucially, he’s proven on all types of ground and no doubt he’ll get a good early position in this small field. TIMETOROE (8.55 Perth)

Donald McCain has his string in tremendous order and TIMETOROE looks very well placed in the 0-105 handicap hurdle at Perth. The mare found Cartmel on decent ground a bit too sharp on stable debut but will be happier here, especially if the forecast showers arrive, and her main rivals have it to prove with Wise Coco up in the ratings again and Foxey far from certain to build on what looked a promising enough outing recently (has bled in the past).

