Lingfield, Newcastle and Down Royal call inspections for Tuesday morning

Conditions at Lingfield were raceable on Monday morning following 6mm of rain on Sunday but up to another 10mm was forecast to fall.

A Twitter update from the course on Monday stated the track "won't be able to take much more heavy rain".

Officials at Newcastle also called a precautionary 8am check due to forecast low temperatures overnight.

There will also be an inspection at 7.45am on Tuesday at Down Royal - where overnight temperatures predicted to drop to -3c are the concern for their fixture, with the going described as yielding to soft, soft in places.