Lingfield, Newcastle and Down Royal call inspections for Tuesday morning

Racing
Lingfield - green light for Monday card
Press Association · Journalist
Last Updated
16:21 · January 27, 2020 · 1 min read

Lingfield must pass an inspection on race-day morning for Tuesday's jumps card - with the going heavy and areas of standing water on the course.

Conditions at Lingfield were raceable on Monday morning following 6mm of rain on Sunday but up to another 10mm was forecast to fall.

A Twitter update from the course on Monday stated the track "won't be able to take much more heavy rain".

Officials at Newcastle also called a precautionary 8am check due to forecast low temperatures overnight.

There will also be an inspection at 7.45am on Tuesday at Down Royal - where overnight temperatures predicted to drop to -3c are the concern for their fixture, with the going described as yielding to soft, soft in places.

Buildmeupbuttercup in action1

Value Bet: Up for the 'Cup

Our racing expert Ben Linfoot seeks out the value on both sides of the Irish Sea on Saturday with big-price fancies at both Sandown and Leopardstown.

Last updated 6h
The Sporting Life team provide their free tips for Saturday's action across a range of sports2

Saturday's Bets of the Day

A full round-up of our best free bets for Saturday, including racing at Leopardstown and Musselburgh, Premier League football and the Super Bowl.

Last updated 6h
Oli Bell looks ahead to Saturday's racing3

Oli Bell: Malarky not to be missed

Oli Bell picks out his best bets for Saturday's star-studded racing including Latest Exhibition at Leopardstown and Mister Malarkey at Sandown.

Last updated 7h
Good Boy Bobby in action4

Stu Williams: Good Scilly bet

Our man has bets at both Sandown and Leopardstown on Saturday, including Good Man Bobby in the Grade One Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase.

Last updated 8h
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Paloma faith

Matt Brocklebank looks to follow up David Ord's Friday winner as he heads to Leopardstown for the bet of the day on Saturday.

Last updated 8h

